College Sports

Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2023 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The four-star defensive lineman from Florida has Brent Venables’ name written all over him. Scouts rave about Derrick LeBlanc’s versatility and ability to fit into plenty of defensive schemes.

LeBlanc clocks in at 6 feet, 4 inches and 270 pounds before taking a single snap at the college level. Get him in the weight room and on a nutrition plan, and he’s going to put on some more size. In a year or two, this kid could be a physical monster.

Before today, each of LeBlanc’s crystal ball projections had him heading to Florida. Well, Phillip Dukes of Auburn Undercover is flipping the trend, sending LeBlanc to the Oklahoma Sooners.

OU co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates has been spearheading LeBlanc’s recruitment. On June 27, LeBlanc named Florida, Penn State and Oklahoma as his top three schools and plans to make his decision on July 28.

As for where on the D-line he’ll end up playing, it sounds as if he could be put him anywhere. His size screams defensive end, but with Todd Bates leading the recruitment, the Sooners may have plans to play him inside after he bulks up.

