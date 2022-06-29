Trans men and women of Charlotte recall coming out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For those in the transgender community, life as a young child still trying to figure out who they are can be isolating.

For transwoman Jenny Gunn, figuring it out, was one of the loneliest moments in her life.

“That was the most alone I’ve ever felt in my life that day. You know, I, I was done. You know, luckily I didn’t take my life, but if I could’ve, I probably would’ve that day,” Jenny says.

For Jenny, growing up in the 70s in Texas, where societal expectations didn’t allow people to explore their gender, talking about being gay just wasn’t something you did. The term trans…not even thought of. So, instead of reaching out, she pushed those feelings further into the closet.

“It’s brutal. Who are you going to tell? I mean, not my family, not my friends. I mean, I’m running in crowds where my best friends are all athletes who you get, tell that to? My coaches? No. So I just sucked it up, sucked it up, lived with it,” Jenny says.

According to Bethany Corrigan, executive director of Transcend Charlotte, it is an approach many in the trans community take, delaying or even denying trying to understand what they feel out of fear for how society, but more importantly family and friends will react.

“You’re afraid of what you’re going to lose. It’s petrifying that fear of loss is brutal,” Jenny says.

For comedian Shaine Laine who grew up in the 2000s in South Carolina where resources weren’t readily available, similar fears delayed his journey. By sixth grade, Shaine pushed his thoughts away because of bullying.

“I’ve already been picked on, been called lesbian. Didn’t even know what that was, now knowing what it is. I’m like, okay, well, am I that because of this and that, and just figuring it out from there. So, uh, I did not even start thinking trans again until maybe like late college, if not after college,” Shaine says.

For Shaine, joining a queer organization in college would help him learn the terms for what he’d been feeling all his life. First coming out as lesbian, then bi-sexual before realizing after he graduated that still something was missing.

“Then when I moved back in, I still felt like something was being hidden. Like I felt like I was still that kid in high school trying to hide things from their parent, but I’m thinking like I just went to college,” Shaine says.

One night though everything finally clicked. 23 years into his life, watching the movie ‘The Perks of being a Wallflower’ it all made sense. It’s the message that it’s okay to be you, despite what others expect.

“I was like, I think I know what, what this is now. Like, I think this is trans, like, and that was probably the first time, like I actually said it out loud to myself was December 2018. So, it’s now like I’m having to, I felt so free in that moment. Like, I felt like a weight had been taken off. Like I finally felt the most just me,” Shaine says.

With that realization though came the thought of what comes next. The harrowing decision of whether to come out and if so, who to come out to. Shaine, being a comedian, picked an open mic night. The pressure of coming out to complete strangers was far less than that of those who knew him.

But most don’t have that. Rell Lowery, who is trans, spent most of his early adult life as a lesbian… so coming out again gave him hesitation.

“At that time, I still didn’t know, you know, how my family was going to react because there’s a whole different ball game coming out to your family as being a lesbian or being gay versus being trans,” Rell says.

As Rell says, he had to build up the courage to tell his family he was not only a trans man but was also taking medicine as part of his transitioning process. The toughest one to tell — his mom. For weeks he put it off.

Lying that his deepened voice from added testosterone was because he had a cold. Until one day he finally got the courage to tell her…. she didn’t even bat an eye. Her main concern is his safety.

“Her first response was, I just want you to make sure that you’re going to the right doctors so that you’re making sure that you’re doing it the right way. Follow the procedures because, at the end of the day whatever you decide to do, I support you, but I don’t want you to do it, you know, illegally or where you’re not letting the doctors make sure that your numbers are good. Because at the end of the day, you’re supposed to bury me. I’m not supposed to bury you,” Rell says.

And it wasn’t just his mom that ended up feeling that way. It was his whole family.

“So when I tell you the reason I do these stories is because of the support that I have. It’s not a joke, you know I’m beyond thankful, beyond blessed to have the support system that I have because I don’t take that for granted,” Rell says.

It’s something he doesn’t take for granted because, for trans people, no matter when they come out acceptance by parents and family isn’t guaranteed.

According to Bethany though, it should be. Especially for youth who are brave enough to come out to their parents.

“That moment in time, that gift that you’re given where your kid comes to you and confides in you and literally opens their little heart box and says, here is something vulnerable about me. That’s a moment that you will not get back,” Bethany says.

As they explain if there’s no acceptance and affirmation not only do the rates for suicide and drug abuse go up but a relationship could be lost forever.

“I am begging you to not throw that moment away because that could be the moment that further cement. It’s the way that your relationship with that person will go for the rest of their life,” Bethany says.,

For Shaine, his mom accepted him immediately, but she still had to get used to him.

“So it obviously took some time to get there, um, being 23 years and she calling me she and daughter and the dead name and all of that, it definitely took some time to get used to, but that’s, it that’s all it needed was time,” Shaine says.

For Johnae Wright, her journey of acceptance took longer. After her parents didn’t embrace her as a queer child in high school she ran away from home. But when she came out as trans in college while living with her sister she wanted to tell her parents.

“I don’t care about nothing else because your family is, what’s more important, not the friends and the people that don’t matter. You want those people that, you know, your core people, especially your parents, at least to know. You just want to get that out the way cause it’s on your conscious,” Johnae says.

First, she came out to mom and she explains that relationship is still a work in progress. But then she decided to seek out her father the same man who used to hit her when Johnae showed feminine traits.

“I was ready for him to knock me silly, but instead he picked me up like this and we took a picture by the lake and it was the most,” Johnae says.

“It was amazing because all I wanted to feel that is I’m somebody’s daughter. You know, I just wanted to feel that, um, you’re my little girl, daddy’s little girl, you know,” Johnae says.

For Jenny, a similar thing happened. Coming out as trans much later in life in her after two marriages and children, Mom disowned her, but Dad, a Vietnam veteran, who she says was homophobic earlier on in his life took a different path.

Jenny texted him on his birthday which lead to a phone call she’ll never forget.

“I went out back and uh, he said, I’m proud of you. We talked, and he was extremely supportive, and he says, I want to come see you. I wanted to come see my daughter,” Jenny says.

The same girl who almost took her own life because of fears of losing the love of her loved ones now had her dad as one of her biggest supporters.

Because as she went on a journey, he did too. His second wife having LGBTQ+ members in her family opened up his eyes and his heart to accept his own daughter.

“We’ve got an amazing father and daughter relationship and you know; he doesn’t dead name me. He’s never asked weird questions. He just immediately accepted, and it’s not changed one bit,” Jenny says.

