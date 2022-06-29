ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short Stay Preps For July 4th Celebration, But Don’t Expect Fireworks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WY7Qb_0gP7DCmT00
Credit: Big Bear Vacations/Pexel

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Short Stay is getting ready for its 4th of July celebration, but don’t expect fireworks this year.

“We will not be doing fireworks this year. Shooting for 2023 – financials permitting,” it posted to Facebook . “Please enjoy what we are offering and we look for bigger and better in the future!”

There will still be plenty of fun and lots to enjoy – even without the light show. Here’s a breakdown of scheduled activities:

Saturday, July 2

  • 10 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1-3 p.m. – Water slide fun on the beach
  • 11 a.m. – Golf cart parade (Winner for best decorated)
  • 7-11 p.m. – Street dance with DJ, Little white photo bus, jumping castle, food truck (Krystyna’s Authentic Polish Food)

Sunday, July 3

  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m: Water slide fun on the beach
  • Sunday night: Light the night with red, white and blue. Show your patriotic colors. Be the best site winner. (Note: Light the night is to describe decorations on the sites.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wA7bD_0gP7DCmT00
Credit: Short Stay Recreation Area Joint Base Charleston

Located on Lake Moultrie, Short Stay Recreation Area offers recreational lodging, RV park, beach and lake access, etc. Admission is available to eligible Department of Defense card holders.

The post Short Stay Preps For July 4th Celebration, But Don’t Expect Fireworks appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

