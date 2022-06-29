ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Southwest Oregon tribe, state forge ‘model’ agreement to co-manage fish and wildlife

By Chris Aadland
ijpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared on Underscore News. An Oregon tribe and state leaders have agreed to co-manage fish and wildlife across a large swath of southwest Oregon, in what they say is a monumental arrangement and the first of potentially more comprehensive management partnerships between the state’s wildlife agency and tribal...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
beachconnection.net

Comet Could Be Among Largest Ever, Visible Now on Oregon, Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – What could be one of the largest comets this civilization has ever seen is on its way to the skies above you, and in fact can already be seen on the Washington coast and Oregon coast. Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) requires at least binoculars, however, but can be seen in the southern skies. Already, plenty of amazing photographs of it have been taken by amateur astronomers and pros alike. (Photo courtesy NASA / Hubble Telescope)
OREGON STATE
wildlife.org

Watch: Oregon wildlife gets into a jam

Land managers invest millions of dollars annually to place large pieces of wood back into streams to improve fish habitat. But little has been known about how these log jams affect birds and land-based animals. In a recent study published in Biodiversity and Conservation, Oregon State University researchers used remote cameras to find out. They set cameras on multiple log jams on Rock Creek, west of Corvallis, and monitored what they saw for a year.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Grand Ronde, OR
Local
Oregon Government
ijpr.org

Out-of-state firefighters return to Oregon for 2022 wildfire season

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s move comes after fire season was declared in the state’s central and southern counties, and a heat wave during the first weekend of summer created dry conditions. The recent wet spring weather delayed Oregon’s fire season, giving Oregon crews time to fight fires...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New wildfire risk map has implications for Oregon homeowners

Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Fish#Commercial Fishing#Underscore News#The Coquille Indian Tribe#Oregon Department Of Fish
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
klcc.org

Oregon companies fined for environmental violations

Four Oregon companies were collectively fined over $78,000 for environmental violations. In May, the state Department of Environmental Quality fined Selmet Incorporated in Albany roughly $62,000 for abandoning flammable, hazardous waste. And the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company received more than $10,00 dollars in fines for dumping foreign freshwater into local sources, which could potentially introduce invasive species into coastal Oregon.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon: An Expensive Place to Live — An Expensive Place to Die

(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Oregon's latest minimum wage hike mandatory for thousands

Mid-Willamette Valley minimum wage earners are set to see an extra dollar per hour on paychecks starting Friday, July 1, when the rate becomes $13.50. The first day in July is the start of the state’s fiscal biennium and the last step in a set of annual wage hikes that began with the Legislature's passage of state Senate Bill 1532 in 2016, meant to increase the purchasing power of those who work for the lowest compensation in the state.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Shark washes up on Oregon coast, taken for research

CANNON BEACH, Ore. -- A shark that washed ashore yesterday will be frozen and taken to Oregon State University for study, the Seaside Aquarium says. The Seaside Aquarium reported today that a broadnose sevengill shark washed ashore yesterday, June 27, at the south end of Arcadia Beach State Park. They said the shark had died before being recovered on the shore, but was still intact enough to be used for research. The aquarium says that the shark’s carcass will be frozen and taken to Oregon State University to be used for research and as an educational tool.
SEASIDE, OR
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy