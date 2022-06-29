ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

"Napalm Girl" in South Florida to mark major milestone in her lifelong recovery from the horrors of war

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gjd01_0gP7CfDd00

"Napalm Girl" in Miami to mark major milestone in her lifelong recovery from horrors of war 03:29

MIAMI – It is one of the most searing photos in history, the picture of "Napalm Girl," showing the horrors of the Vietnam War.

Fifty years later, Kim Phuc Phan Thi, the girl from the picture, still suffers from those burns. She routinely comes to Miami to get laser treatment.

CBS4 talked with her and Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the photo, during one of Phan Thi's final major treatment for the burns.

Phan Thi took CBS4 back to that day. She remembers the bombing vividly, saying, "Of course we as children were just allowed to play nearby the bomb shelter inside of the temple courtyard. Then, I remember after lunch, the South Vietnamese soldiers yell for the children to run."

She was just 9 years old, and she ran as fast as she could, but she couldn't get away far enough.

"And I look up I saw the airplane and 4 bombs landing like that," she said.

The napalm set her skin on fire.

"I still remember what I thought that moment, oh my goodness I got burned then I will be ugly than people will see me a different way."

She thanked God her feet were OK, so she could run out onto the road where 20-year-old Nick Ut, an AP photographer, had set up.

"I hold my camera, I took a picture of a boy one second and he died on the camera, but my eye looks at the pagoda, I saw Kim running with her arms like this," Nick Ut told CBS4.

He snapped the Pulitzer Prize winning picture, then he stopped to pour water on Phan Thi. Ut decided he had to help, so he took her and the other injured children to a hospital. They were told to go to another hospital.

"Even the doctor said she will die, no way she still alive. I tell them three time and they said no, then I hold my media pass and I said if she dies my picture on every front page on every newspaper.  And they worry when I say that and took her right away inside," Ut recalled.

His effort paid off.

"To be honest he saved my life, and he became a part of my family," Phan Thi said.

For years, Phan Thi lived in Vietnam. Then in 1992, during a brief plane stop after coming back from Moscow for her honeymoon, she defected to Canada.  Still, for many years, she hated the photo, feeling embarrassed, then gradually grew to embrace it.

"Now 50 years later I am no longer a victim of war, I am not the Napalm girl, now I am a friend, am a helper, I'm a grandmother and now I am a survivor calling out for peace," Phan Thi said.

She even has her own nonprofit, The Kim Foundation, helping impoverished children.

But through all this, she's lived with pain from the burn, and restricted movement.  That is until a few years ago, when she heard about a new treatment from Dr. Jill Waibel at the Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute.

"The main laser is a fractional blade laser, and it vaporizes the scar tissue," Dr. Waibel described. "So I always say it's like boiling water on the stove, it literally steams it up but they're the tiniest holes the human body has ever seen, and the human body is able to heal that."

The doctor is doing the work pro bono, because for her, Phan Thi is a symbol of peace and hope.

"Twelve times, and now, yes, absolutely, after those treatments my pain is so much better," Phan Thi said.

Now, she'll only have to come back for minor laser treatments, and Nick Ut still continues to stay in contact, documenting what happened to the girl in the picture even years after the war.

"She looks better, look she so happy, she's always smiling," he said.

Comments / 3

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami sea turtle hospital opening July 6th

MIAMI - Zoo Miami announced Friday the official grand opening of its new Sea Turtle Hospital.After working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and with funding provided by the zoo's primary non-profit support organization, Zoo Miami Foundation, Zoo Miami was able to construct a 1,600 sq. ft. facility that consists of five saltwater enclosures that will serve as "recovery beds" for up to 16 sea turtles that are brought to the facility for treatment.  This facility will be only the second Sea Turtle Hospital in Miami-Dade County. The facility is located in a behind-the-scenes area across from the Zoo Miami Animal Hospital and will eventually be accessible to the public through specially arranged tours.  An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by elected officials and key team members is set to take place on Wednesday, July 6th, at 10 AM. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami to get $5 million to prepare for 2026 World Cup

TALLAHASSEE - Enterprise Florida will provide $5 million to help Miami host games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. Gordon Bailey, chairman of the Enterprise Florida Finance & Compensation Committee, said the money will go to the Florida Sports Foundation to help the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau prepare for the games. FIFA announced on June 15 that 16 North American cities would host matches. Miami is one of 11 sites chosen in the United States, along with three in Mexico and two in Canada. "With the Super Bowl in Tampa last year and Formula One in...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Shark attacks woman in the Florida Keys. Victim airlifted to Miami hospital

A shark attacked a woman in the Lower Keys on Wednesday, leaving her seriously injured, state wildlife officers said. She was airlifted from the Keys to a Miami-Dade hospital and is expected to recover, said Jason Rafter, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “We confirmed it’s...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Antisemitic pamphlets in corn-filled baggies found across South Florida

MIAMI - South Florida law enforcement agencies are appealing for the public's help after antisemitic flyers have been found in neighborhoods all around South Florida.Miami Police spokeswoman, officer Kenia Fallat tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they are investigating two cases where flyers were found in the 400 block of S.W. 21st Road and the 600 block of S.W. 21st Road.Fallat says while this is not a crime, it is a concern."We are documenting these cases," she said. "We are looking into it. It is a concern not just to the city of Miami. It is also happening in mother parts...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Lawsuit filed in fiery RED Air jet landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A rough landing at Miami International Airpot by a RED Air jet now has a lawsuit attached to it. There were 130 passengers and 10 crew members on that flight from Santo Domingo, at least nine have gotten lawyers. The Miami law firm Goldberg and Rosen represents those passengers and it's already filed a lawsuit in state court. The suit names four of the nine people that the firm represents. Attorney Judd Rosen claims RED Air was negligent on several fronts. First, he said the pilots and flight crew were too inexperienced to recognize problems with the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hateful flyers in corn-filled baggies left in several South Florida neighborhoods

MIAMI BEACH – Concerns in several South Florida neighborhoods over bizarre and hateful flyers left outside of homes.Someone dropped off little baggies filled with corn and messages ranting about child grooming, Disney and the Jewish community.One North Miami Beach resident told us she's sick over it."This felt made us feel threatened in our own neighborhood because the propaganda wasn't just against us but LGBTQ and other ethnic groups," the resident said. "But mostly against the Jewish people and we have been here for 24 years in this neighborhood and nothing like this has happened before."Police say a threat was not made, so, as of now, there is no crime, but they will continue to investigate.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

July 4th travelers hit the road, pack airports, could set record

MIAMI - More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the 4th of July holiday period, which runs through Monday, July 4th. Eighty-nine percent of those travelers are forecast to travel by automobile - the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to the auto group. That demand is enough to override consistently high gas prices. Experts say drivers can offset higher gas prices with savings in other areas of their journey. They suggest bringing food, ride-sharing, or splitting expenses with another family. Those not hitting the road will be catching flights. Miami International Airport is...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ut
CBS Miami

"Operation Dry Water" aims to increase safety over July 4th weekend

MIAMI - Law enforcement officials have announced Operation Dry Water ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The safety operation will include a regulated navigational area on Key Biscayne on July 4th. "From 7 p.m. on July 4th to 2 a.m. on July 5th all vessels within the regulated area are required to transit no more than 15 knots that will kind of limit the traffic and make everybody a little bit more safe," said Coast Guard Miami Beach Commanding Officer Eddie Oropeza. Coast Guard Miami Beach, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and several partner agencies are working...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: John Stimson's passion for teaching has led to long, fulfilling career

MIAMI - John Stimson teaches anatomy, as well as physics to students at Miami's Design and Architecture High School, or DASH, with a passion that is a constant in his long, extensive career. He is the longest-employed teacher in Miami Dade County Public Schools. A Miami native and graduate of Miami Beach High, Stimson's first job was at Palmetto Junior High in 1966 teaching what was then 'new' math. He would then work at Mays Middle School in Goulds, during a pivotal and volatile time in United States history. "I was teaching at the time when we went through the process of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

The age of your at-home COVID test is key to its accuracy

MIAMI – Home COVID tests can provide a quick and usually accurate result. But one key component to an accurate result is the age of the test kit.Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert, explains when it's time to toss a kit in the can and grab a newer one."The FDA forces them to keep up, but that doesn't mean the one on your shelf kept up," said Dr. Marty.She mentions a signal to swap out for a new kit, besides time, when there's a new variant circulating that could 'overcome immunity.'"It's very likely to overcome the detectors in your...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

"Crimes Without Punishment": Miami police working to increase murder clearance rate

MIAMI - The 2015 shooting death of Regina Talabert's 17-year-old daughter Noricia is one of Miami-Dade's unsolved murders."I lost my daughter, Noricia Talabert October, 17th, 2015," Regina Talabert said. "I didn't get any justice because the witness is scared to come forward and I just feel like I'm walking around right now in the Wild West."While there was an initial arrest, the case against the suspect was ultimately dismissed when a key witness did not show up to testify."We say witnesses, witnesses, witnesses. We must understand now that a lot of the witnesses are so afraid, they're so afraid," added Tangela...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horrors#Napalm#The Vietnam War#South Vietnamese
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade conducting sweeps of fireworks vendors ahead of July 4th holiday

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will be conducting safety sweeps at fireworks vendors across the county ahead of July 4th to ensure illegal fireworks are not sold. July 4th is one of three state-approved holidays where Floridians are allowed to use certain fireworks that can explode or become airborne. However, not all fireworks under that umbrella are legal to use on Independence Day. So Miami-Dade Fire officials suggest only purchasing fireworks from licensed vendors to make sure what you purchase is legal. They also recommend checking the packaging before you buy, as well as the expiration date. "Violations would be anywhere from broken packages, to fireworks that are expired, old, or they just look frail, not suitable for the public," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue safety specialist Ozzy Norat. Another rule of thumb is to always read the directions, even when using fireworks you are familiar with. "You know you look at this, and you're like 'oh, this is for kids, it's safe'. It is safe, and it's designed for kids, but it's still highly recommended to read the directions and follow them. As long as you do that, you're going to be safe," said Chris Pouridas, owner of Champion Fireworks.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Drones will start responding to police calls in this South Florida city

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Officers in squad cars may not be the only thing showing up at police incidents in Coral Gables anymore. Instead, a drone could arrive first. The department is using the city’s Fourth of July celebration at the Biltmore Hotel as a test run for its new drone program. Organizers expected the event to draw more than 40,000 spectators and police said they will use the drone to monitor crowds, traffic and any incidents that could occur.
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade mayor's hosts housing summit on helping residents unable to pay rent

MIAMI – Jessy is facing what many in South Florida are experiencing – a rental affordability crisis. "I'm in the predicament. Am I able, is it feasible, or am I going to have to move or am I going to have to leave the country?" she wondered.Jessy found herself paying more rent after leaving her former apartment, which she called uninhabitable."How much were you paying for rent then?" asked CBS4's Ted Scouten. "Then, at that place, $1,100," Jessy said.  "And what are you playing now?" Scouten asked. "Almost $1,400," she replied.It's real life stories like Jessy's that have local leaders...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
CBS Miami

Police to step up patrols after shooting at popular South Beach hotel

MIAMI - Miami Beach Police said there will be stepped-up patrols over the holiday weekend following a fatal shooting at a popular South Beach hotel.Miami Beach police said just after midnight they received a call about shots fired at the Clevelander South Beach Hotel. They arrested Brandon Burris, 29, who has been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting.  When officers arrived, they found a man, 50-year-old Dion Moore, who had been shot multiple times and bullet casings on the floor of the lobby. Moore, who worked the front desk, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida drivers could get ticketed for playing music too loud starting July 1

MIAMI – Back in 2012, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that a noise ordinance restricting "plainly" audible music was vague and unconstitutional.  That law also excluded ice cream trucks and political campaign messages.  A new law has updated language, removing the exclusion, which will require more drivers to turn their volume down."Noise tends to ricochet around buildings, and people like to relax in their homes, and they have their sliders open," Fort Lauderdale Police Department Capt. Tim McCarthy said.FLPD has been getting complaints about loud music all over the city but starting July 1 drivers could face being ticketed for $114."We...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Frustrated traveler has "nowhere to go" after American Airlines cancels her flight out of MIA

MIAMI – CBS4 visited Miami International Airport on Wednesday to see how passengers cope with flight cancellations.Looking at the flight information board displaying late afternoon and evening flights, we noticed more than 20 cancellations between arrivals and departures among various airlines. It left many passengers we spoke with frustrated and stranded."My app just said a canceled status, and that's how I knew the flight was canceled," shared American Airlines passenger Stacy Sammy. She's upset, trying to travel home to Spain, waiting in long lines at the airport to rebook."Nobody is saying anything," Sammy said. "We've been standing in this line...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy