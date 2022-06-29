ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A note of thanks from Dave Courvoisier

By Dave Courvoisier
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Even encores have to end.

As much as I have enjoyed my anchor encore here in Las Vegas since returning in 2020, it’s time for me to step away from my anchor duties here at KTNV.

My two-year return has been some of the most pleasant and fulfilling work of the 40+ years I’ve spent in broadcasting — most of it here in Las Vegas. Being welcomed back in your homes in the mornings and at night has been nothing short of amazing and I am grateful to all of you, our viewers, for allowing me this opportunity.

I’d also like to take this chance to thank KTNV’s parent company, E.W. Scripps, as well as all of my co-workers — some of whom you see on the screen with me every night, and many more whom work hard behind the scenes to make sure we provide the quality newscast you deserve.

My last day coming to you from the anchor desk will be July 22nd.

Thank you for the many years here in Las Vegas. I will forever be grateful to all of you.

—Dave

Comments / 17

lisa jolley
3d ago

Dave, you personally have touched our hearts. You did a segment for Wednesdays child with our foster grandson and the kindness, patience & compassion you showed will never be forgotten. You have served our community well. we wish you the best.

Reply
12
Pansi May
2d ago

Dear Dave, I'm really sorry that you're leaving. Just when everyone was used to your being back in our lives. Will miss you.

Reply
7
Dora Raimo-Barnum
2d ago

omg I remember your first day in channel 8, with Gary Waddell, and sue Louden. well retiring is great but with cost so high I had to leave Vegas, snow living with friends on California. Good luck with your retirement.🤞💙💖💋💕

Reply
2
 

