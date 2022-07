The Salem Wildcats dropped a pair of summer baseball games to Mt Vernon at SCHS Field last night. Salem fell in the opener 4-2. Mt Vernon scored 3 runs in the opening inning, but after starter Gavin Zimmermann had to leave with an injury; Drew Davis worked the next 5.1 innings allowing just 4 hits and 1 run. At the plate, Kam Wilkins doubled going 2-3, Davis drove in a run with a single and run from Aden Susmena, Josh Powless also had a hit.

SALEM, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO