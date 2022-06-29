ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Layers

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen nothing is looking up, I...

fstoppers.com

Comments

InsideHook

Products of the Week: Apex Dive Watches, Collab Coolers and Away Bags for the Outdoors

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Reigning Champ and Price team up for a formal training capsule, Sonic Lamb delivers body-quivering sound quality and Away drops their F.A.R (For Any Route) collection.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

BST Hyde Park: Adele performs to home crowd in first public UK concert in five years

Adele said that she was "thrilled" to be back in the UK for her first public performance to a home crowd in five years at the British Summer Time (BST) festival in Hyde Park on Friday (1 July).The Independent's Mark Beaumont gave the performance a four out of five star review, praising the "power of her skyscraping voice".Friday's concert followed the cancellation of Adele's Las Vegas residency back in January, due to pandemic-related “staging problems”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
Fstoppers

Motion in the Woods

I haven't had a lot of time for actually taking photos this summer, but I am trying to work some with editing older photos that I didn't make time for during the school year. In keeping with the July theme, I have taken the time to (finally) edit a photo that I took in late May. I have two takes on it here, both with very different intentions. The first was meant to more accurately portray the lighting of the scene as it was when I shot, while the second was altered to give a more autumnal feel. I love the leaves in autumn and I wanted to have a color scheme matching that more closely. As always, any feedback is welcome.
PHOTOGRAPHY
#Geology#Rock Layers
Fstoppers

Learn How to Light and Photograph This Cinematic Portrait

Lighting portraits is about more than simply creating a technically correct exposure and rendering your subject in a flattering way. It is your chance to create a certain atmosphere and develop a recognizable personal style. This helpful video tutorial will show you how to use hard lighting to create a cinematic portrait.
VISUAL ART
Fstoppers

Skills and Secrets of Shooting Stunning Seascapes

Seascape photography is so different from shooting landscapes. Its dynamic nature makes it one of our most exciting and challenging subjects. The distinct difficulties of capturing the ocean require a different set of skills and learning some of the secrets of the sea. Although I shoot commercially, I get great...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

5 Reasons Why You Should Use Textile Backdrops in Your Photography

Here are five tips that save you money and get you high-quality backdrops. This is important because you must stand out as a successful photographer, and we all know that blending into the crowd isn't exactly the best way to book clients. Here are five reasons why I think purchasing...
VISUAL ART
Fstoppers

How to Straighten a Tilted Photo in Photoshop Without Cropping

We've all done it: you've taken an image you like but the horizon isn't quite straight and you didn't give yourself enough room to crop without sacrificing your composition. Here is how you can easily straighten a tilted photograph without cropping by using Adobe Photoshop. Adobe Photoshop has been quietly...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fstoppers

The Two Major Distractions Stopping You From Becoming a Great Photographer

We all want to improve our photography and get recognition for our work. However, there are two big distractions that we need to push aside to achieve success in our art. The first obstacle is the largest. Usually hailed as the key to photographic success, it has more disadvantages than helpful attributes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

10 Mistakes This Full Time YouTuber Made That You Can Avoid

It is the dream of many to become a full-time YouTuber or content creator, particularly in photography. It is, however, an arduous pursuit with a low success rate. This full-time YouTuber goes through his top 10 mistakes and how you can avoid them. If you ask most successful people in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fstoppers

Panning: July Theme: Motion Blur

When I read Alan's July theme post, it reminded me of a photo I had to do 3 years ago for a photography class project (demonstrating motion blur through panning). This image was just a simple subject - I asked my daughter to take a running leap at the park.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Kalle Pikkuharju - Professional Contortionist

I've been photographing different kinds of dancers and artists for a project of mine for 1,5 years now. This one is from the 5th photo shoot (with a professional contortionist / hand-balance artist Kalle Pikkuharju). If you want to read more and see more photos of this particular shoot, you...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Skye the Blue-eyed Bengal Cat

Skye, a 4-year-old Bengal cat. Photographed in 2021/05. - 2x Godox AD200 (one with shoot-through umbrella on above the model and one next to the camera with a Sundisc round softbox) Camera settings:. - ISO-200 | 1/200 s | f/6.3. This was shot against a grey backdrop but I added...
ANIMALS

