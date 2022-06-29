Rock Layers

I haven't had a lot of time for actually taking photos this summer, but I am trying to work some with editing older photos that I didn't make time for during the school year. In keeping with the July theme, I have taken the time to (finally) edit a photo that I took in late May. I have two takes on it here, both with very different intentions. The first was meant to more accurately portray the lighting of the scene as it was when I shot, while the second was altered to give a more autumnal feel. I love the leaves in autumn and I wanted to have a color scheme matching that more closely. As always, any feedback is welcome.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO