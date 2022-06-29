ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Paramount 'is looking to sell Channel 10' after paying $250million for it five years ago, sources say - but the TV network insists claims are 'misleading'

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

American media giant Paramount Global could be looking to sell off Australian TV network Channel 10, if industry rumours are to be believed.

However, the station's parent company Paramount ANZ has strongly denied the claims, calling them 'inaccurate and misleading'.

The Australian was first to report on the possibility of a sale, citing sources as saying Paramount hoped to offload 10 in the next two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dCHu_0gP7CHEJ00
American media giant Paramount Global could be looking to sell off Australian TV network Channel 10, if industry rumours are to be believed. However, the station's parent company Paramount ANZ has strongly denied the claims, calling them 'inaccurate and misleading' 

Paramount Global, previously known as ViacomCBS, had paid $250million for the network just five years ago.

A Paramount ANZ spokesperson told Mumbrella The Australian's report was plain wrong, saying: 'Paramount has no plans to sell Network 10.'

Channel 10 was bought out by ViacomCBS in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcrNy_0gP7CHEJ00
The Australian was first to report on the possibility of a sale, citing sources as saying Paramount hoped to offload 10 in the next two years. Paramount Global, previously known as ViacomCBS, had paid $250million for the network just five years ago

The conglomerate, whose diverse interests include motion pictures, book publishing and amusement parks, rebranded as Paramount Global in February this year.

Paramount Global is now said to be in talks to buy Southern Cross Media Group, the parent company of radio network Southern Cross Austereo.

The news comes as Channel 10's ratings remain weak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzkWn_0gP7CHEJ00
A Paramount ANZ spokesperson insisted The Australian's report was plain wrong, saying: 'Paramount has no plans to sell Network 10.' (Pictured: Beverley McGarvey, the Executive Vice President of Paramount ANZ)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blf6j_0gP7CHEJ00
The news comes as Channel 10's ratings remain weak. Nightly current affairs show The Project underperforms despite having hosts like Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) on eye-watering salaries

The network consistently places third in the overnight metro ratings against its commercial free-to-air rivals.

Its once-reliable brands like The Bachelor are failing to bring in viewers

Channel 10 announced earlier this month it had axed The Bachelorette after last year's season flopped with Brooke Blurton in the leading role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpnmc_0gP7CHEJ00
Channel 10 announced earlier this month it had axed The Bachelorette after last year's season flopped with Brooke Blurton (pictured) in the leading role 

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Tesla Brings Back a Product That May Solidify Its Dominance

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report leaves only crumbs to its rivals. The automotive industry disruptor does not share the accolades. And even less the place of darling among investors and consumers wanting to bet on or buy an electric vehicle. Basically, Tesla and its charismatic and whimsical CEO...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Paramount Pictures#Motion Pictures#Radio Network#Australian Tv#Channel 10#American#Paramount Global#Paramount Anz#Southern Cross Austereo
Daily Mail

Supermarket giants have lost their 'appetite' to cut fuel prices, drivers warned – as retailers report surge in verbal abuse towards forecourt staff

Supermarkets have stopped cutting fuel prices to entice customers to their forecourts in spite of a dip in wholesale costs, motorists have been warned. Figures from data firm Experian show that the big four supermarkets have not passed on their savings to their customers even as the cost of living crisis bites.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

BBC 'offer significant payout' to William and Harry's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke for false smears made by former rogue Panorama reporter Martin Bashir

The ex-nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry is believed to be close to agreeing a settlement with the BBC for being smeared by former rogue reporter Martin Bashir. She is thought to have been offered a significant payout as a result of false claims made by the journalist, used as part of his attempts to secure his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk intensifies his crackdown on working from home: Tesla is now tracking how frequently staffers swipe into the office and warning them if they don't show up often enough

Tesla workers are being warned by automated emails if they don't swipe into the office frequently enough, after CEO Elon Musk threatened to fire anyone who failed to return to the office full time. The latest shot in Musk's war against working from home was leaked this week, when a...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'I can say I went to space and my friends can't': Florida restaurant owner, 59, reveals he bought ticket on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin after selling his family's telecom company for 'millions'

A Florida businessman is one of the five paying customers who will soar to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket sometime this year. 'They [Blue Origin] have my flight suit made. The date is now set and it will happen this year,' Steve Young, 59, told DailyMail.com in a phone interview.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Derby announce the completion of their takeover by property developer David Clowes... as the Rams claim they had to 'overcome a magnitude of challenges' to finalise the sale and save the club from administration

Derby have finally been released from the nightmare of administration after lifelong fan David Clowes officially became the club's new owner. The Rams, without a permanent manager after Wayne Rooney quit last week, have been taken over by local property firm Clowes Developments, with the EFL signing off on the deal at about 6pm.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

454K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy