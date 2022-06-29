ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

7 restaurants with spectacular views in western Washington

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Looking for a place to grab dinner and a view?. Here are seven unique spots around western Washington to enjoy food and scenery. For a seafood feast with a bird's-eye view, head to Pier 57 in Seattle where you can enjoy a preset menu aboard the Great Wheel. The...

www.king5.com

MyNorthwest.com

Western Washington 4th of July fireworks: where to watch and when

Fourth of July celebrations are back and in full force this year! And with so many cities celebrating, it’s your choice to decide where you and your family want to set up camp, throw down a big ‘ol blanket, grab some drinks out of the cooler, and look up at the sky to see the spectacular light show! Here’s a run down of where to see the fireworks on Independence Day.
TACOMA, WA
Eater

How Seven Stars Pepper Transformed Seattle’s Chinese Food Scene

After two decades of enticing Seattle diners to eat more spicy pickled cabbage, soul-warming hot pot, and ropy hand-shaved noodles, Seven Stars Pepper Szechuan Restaurant closed the doors for the last time in February. To those experienced with the bright buzz of Sichuan peppercorns, it broke ground in 2001 as one of the city’s first and best places to rekindle their love for it. For those less familiar with non-Cantonese Chinese food or Chinese food in general, the bright lights, friendly service, and mild options wooed them quickly, giving the rest of the long menu a chance to grow on them. And, alongside creating a city of Sichuan cuisine lovers, Seven Stars laid the groundwork for a Sichuan food scene in Seattle which now punches far above its weight.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Fourth of July Events to Know About

The Fourth of July comes on a Monday this year. Here are some local weekend-and day-of events worth checking out. See fireworks at the horse races with Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn. On the afternoon of July 3, there will be movies playing on the big screen for entertainment until the races begin at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Tickets are going fast. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
AUBURN, WA
Eater

A Chef With a Michelin-Starred Background Opens an Alki Beach Restaurant

Washington-born chef Dan Mallahan, and his wife, Jackie Mallahan, who both have experience at Michelin-starred restaurants, are opening their first restaurant in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood later this summer. The restaurant, called Driftwood, will feature extremely local ingredients — including fish sourced with partnerships with the Quinalt and Makah tribes, according to a press release.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

94-year-old Seattle woman skydives to celebrate best friend's birthday

SEATTLE — At Skydive Snohomish, on a bluebird day, a birthday celebration is about to take off. For many, the nerves start early but for one skydiver, the excitement was building. “I’ve wanted to do this for 7 years,” said Beverly Witte, 94-year-old and a Cogir Senior Living resident...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

How to make your summer parties cozy with these outdoor tips

SEATTLE — She’s been dubbed “The Queen of Cozy” and is known for her budget-friendly, doable approach to helping readers of all styles in decor and design find their version of cozy. In her new book, "Cozy White Cottage Seasons: 100 Ways to Be Cozy All...
SEATTLE, WA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Western Washington#Kayaks#Oyster#Food Drink#Travel Info#What To Do#Alaskan#The Summit House#Hama Hama Oyster Saloon
seattlemet.com

The Best Burgers in Seattle

Of-the-moment smashes, classic doubles, international influences—burgers sustain us through good times and through uncertainty. Some chefs turned to burgers to stay afloat during 2020’s restaurant shutdown. Others have spent decades perfecting their patty grind and beef-to-bun ratio. Mercer Island. The roll-up garage doors aren’t affectation. The owners of...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Why Seattle Humane is seeing more and more pets at its shelter

Seattle Humane has noticed more and more pets coming into its shelter, and it wants people to know that it is not because people are starting to return to the office. It's because they don't have housing. While there are many reasons why a person would turn in their pets, Seattle Humane believes current financial hardships and housing insecurity is prompting a spike in drop offs.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The chili dynasty that's lasted a century

Ballard is a neighborhood in transition. There’s always a new townhouse going up, a restaurant calling it quits, a new, hyper-local apothecary moving in next door. But, among all that change, one establishment has remained for the last century. Mike's Chili Parlor opened in 1922. You’ve seen the bar...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

62-Unit Olympia Apartment Complex Acquired for $21.25M in 1031 Exchange

A California multifamily investment company has acquired a new 62-unit apartment community in east Olympia for $21.25 million in a 1031 exchange transaction, according to a news release from the buyer’s broker. The price equates to $342,741 per unit for Crescent Point, located at 5600 Dunham Drive, just north...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Construction on I-5 in Seattle taking place over Fourth of July weekend

SEATTLE — People looking to travel to Seattle over the holiday weekend should expect significant delays on Interstate 5. Transportation crews are planning lane reductions along southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street in Seattle. During the lane reductions, crews will be replacing 35 expansion joints that are “road-worn and ready to retire.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cruise ship that hit iceberg in Alaska returns to Seattle

A cruise ship is docked back in Seattle after hitting an iceberg off the coast of Alaska Saturday. The 2,000-passenger Norwegian Sun cruise ship hit an iceberg near Hubbard Glacier, according to passengers on board. A spokesperson for the cruise line told KTOO that the accident happened during “dense fog,...
SEATTLE, WA
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Rhythm & Brews Festival In Federal Way, Washington

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. How does an afternoon of great drinks, music and fun sound to you? If that sounds good, mark your calendar for July 30, 2022. That’s the day the Federal Way Rhythm & Brews Festival comes to town!
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING-5

Rock on this weekend with rock band 'Ween' - What's Up This Week

In the new series "The Terminal List," Lake Stevens' own Chris Pratt plays a Navy Seal Commander who's trying to get to the bottom of a conspiracy that's left a trail of bloodshed throughout his life. The show premieres Friday on Prime Video. Ween / July 1 / Marymoor Park.
TACOMA, WA

