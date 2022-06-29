ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Johnny Gardner wins runoff race for Horry County Council Chair, unofficial results show

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Johnny Gardner won Tuesday’s Republican runoff for Horry County Council chair, according to unofficial results.

Gardner defeated Mark Lazarus in a tight race, according to the unofficial results. Gardner is the current council chair.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Gardner told News13 earlier Tuesday evening. “There’s more to be done, obviously. We’re going to keep doing the same things we’ve been doing — flood mitigation, lowering the density for development, what I call ‘smart growth’ — and protecting the people who protect us.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

