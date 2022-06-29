Funderburk seeks District 4 council seat to address growth, jobs

Buy Now John Funderburk Staff photo by Bill Green

Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.

John Funderburk wasn’t on the campaign trail for long before he learned something about Frederick County voters.

Voters in the county value retail politics, he said. They don’t want to settle for candidates’ literature or volunteers knocking on doors.

“They want to touch and feel their candidates. They want to talk to you in person,” Funderburk said.

Funderburk is running against fellow Democrats Nicholas Augustine, Kavonte Duckett, and Betty Law in the party’s July 19 primary for the County Council seat in District 4. Republicans John Fer, Chaz Packan, and Steve Valentino are running for their party’s nomination.

District 4 is currently represented by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive.

Funderburk ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Frederick in 2021, and briefly considered running for state delegate before deciding on his run for County Council.

He said he has three children under 8 years old, and a delegate seat would require too much time away from home.

His previous campaigns taught him the importance of getting out and meeting voters. In talking to voters in District 4, he said, the biggest issue he has heard about is growth overcrowding county streets, schools, and other infrastructure.

He would like to rezone some unused commercial properties around the county to provide more dense, walkable areas of residential space.

“There’s a lot of commercial space here that already has the facilities, the roads, the infrastructure to handle multiple dwelling units. We have to utilize that,” he said.

To help maintain the county’s agricultural legacy as the county grows, Funderburk would significantly increase the amount of land that’s preserved as farmland.

He would preserve 150,000 acres of farmland over the next 40 years.

The county currently has more than 23,300 acres of farmland permanently preserved, according to the county’s Division of Planning and Permitting.

Running to represent a district that includes parts of the city and county, he knows the two jurisdictions need to maintain a good relationship.As a council member, Funderburk said, he would plan to meet regularly with the Frederick mayor or city staff to keep a strong connection.

“None of this is going to be resolved without a partnership between the city and the county,” he said. “This will have to be a joint partnership. The County Council cannot do this alone.”

He wants to start a jobs program that helps train young adults and teach them responsibility and opportunity.

“I grew up on a summer jobs program,” he said, and it helped him figure out what he wanted to do when he went into the workforce.

He envisions a cooperative effort between the Chamber of Commerce, local companies, and local unions to provide opportunities and options for students.

“It has to be a joint effort, a public private partnership,” he said. “It’s not something you can enact right away, but it’s something you can ramp up over a 10-year period.”

Along similar lines, Funderburk would like to establish a training program in teaching life science skills for students who don’t want to go to college, but could create a pipeline of skilled workers for the life science companies situated around Frederick.

Among his other policies, he would provide incentives for creating rooftop, backyard, or community gardens.

Providing a tax credit would encourage more people to plant gardens and help reduce stormwater runoff, he said.

“If we begin the conversation from leadership that this is what we want to do and we create incentives ... why not, as a community, begin to talk about it, begin to do it. Because it helps everyone.”