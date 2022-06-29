ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jeremy Pruitt reveals winning edge Kirby Smart gives Georgia football, staple of his teams

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKVGG_0gP7B5l300
Jeremy Pruitt ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogsat Sanford Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart will be Georgia’s winning edge this season, according to former Tennessee head coach and national championship defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

“People don’t realize the advantage Georgia has by having Kirby,” Pruitt said Monday during the On The Beat podcast.

“After you win a national championship it’s so hard, (because) everybody has relief syndrome.”

No doubt, the Bulldogs’ program waited 41 years for the national championship Smart delivered in his sixth season leading the program.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Target Announces Top Group And Commitment Date

ATHENS - As expected, Kirby Smart, Bryan McClendon and the rest of the Georgia staff got some good news today as four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams‍ put the Bulldogs in his “Top 5” and announced a commitment date of September 27th. &t=As0_JkHuYwiXJ2jpqH3U8g. This comes as no surprise...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: June recruiting is part of the process

Georgia football fans must take a deep breath and remember that it’s June. The recruiting process is a marathon, not a sprint, and the 2023 Georgia football recruiting class is sitting in a good place. Other teams are adding some big names to their recruiting class, but head coach...
ATHENS, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Athens, Georgia, Airbnbs Put You Close To UGA and Five Points

Athens, Georgia, is a small Southern city that sure packs a punch. Just 60 miles northeast of Atlanta and home to the University of Georgia, Athens is not only filled with Georgia Bulldogs pride but with adventures from gardens to museums to craft breweries — and plenty of outdoor adventure. Few places showcase southern charm with as much character as Athens, and you know what that means — a welcoming atmosphere and plenty to go around. Relax at one of the many Airbnb Athens, GA, properties, stroll down Five Points, and enjoy all Georgia’s most inviting city has to offer.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

NASCAR champ from Dawsonville celebrates with Bulldogs

Dawsonville native and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott took part in an unprecedented celebration of Georgia champions in Atlanta Wednesday. In recognition of recent title triumphs by Elliott, the Atlanta Braves, and the University of Georgia, Elliott’s 2020 Cup championship trophy was proudly on display at the College Football Hall of Fame alongside the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy and the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy during the event, much to delight of Georgia sports fans in attendance - including Elliott himself.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville's Ralston living the tough pro golf dream

Finally, Spencer Ralston appears to be living the dream. Or, at least he’s in the early stages of what he hopes will be a long-lasting R.E.M. experience. “Yea, I kinda am living it right now,” the former Gainesville High and University of Georgia golfer said on Wednesday from somewhere in Colorado as he prepared to play in the latest Korn Ferry Tour event in Berthoud, Colo., The Ascendant at the TPC Colorado course.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Kirby Smart
The Georgia Sun

Basketball game leads to shooting at Best Friend Park

NORCROSS — A game of pickup basketball ended in gunshots at a Norcross park just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to a “discharging firearms” call at Best Friend Park. Upon arrival, officers learned that a physical altercation occurred on the basketball court during a pickup basketball game between the victim and another man.
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Just where is this stately structure located?

Here’s a stately structure for today’s Mystery Photo. Figure out where it is located and send your answer to elliott@brack.net. Always include your hometown. What didn’t seem like a difficult photograph found that only two regular spotters could identify. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex. recognized “A mystery photo was taken from the wooden boardwalk along the Boardwalk Trail at Lake Herrick in Athens Ga. It is a man-made lake that was formed in 1982 with the construction of an earth dam on one of the tributaries of the North Oconee River near the Oconee Forest Park. Commissioned by UGA in 1982 for recreational use, the lake was named for the former Dean of the School of Forest Resources, Allyn M. Herrick, who served the school for 23 years. Lake Herrick quickly became a popular public space for swimming, boating, and fishing.
ATHENS, GA
worldatlas.com

These Small Towns In Georgia Have The Best Downtown Areas

Sometimes it is the downtown that makes the locale renowned, which is especially true for small-town settings. Embraced by the state's naturally-scenic beauty, these eight Georgia towns have the best downtown areas. Athens. The small town of Athens, with a moniker of the Classic City, is hands down the host...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The On The Beat#Bulldogs#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Poke Factory fails with 52U; Clay’s Sports Cafe scores 100A

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Parkway in Gwinnett County, a Hawaiian eatery failed its last routine health inspection. Poke Factory in Peachtree Corners scored 52-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on June 22. The report says there were fruit flies inside the kitchen. Plus, imitation crab was being presented as real crab, and chicken, scallops, and edamame were at unsafe temperatures.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett 'Best Charity' closed after commercial gambling arrest

BUFORD, Ga. - A popular charity poker room in Buford closed its doors amid criminal allegations its founder was actually running a commercial gambling operation. It’s quite the fall for Little Kings and Queens, which was honored by Gwinnett Magazine as Best Charity of 2021. Shane Maxwell, 51, faces...
BUFORD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
WGAU

Area briefs: Kemp to march in Madison Co parade, Comer considers cameras

Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
COMER, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New CEO named for three Emory hospitals

Rashard Johnson was named chief executive officer for Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital, according to a news release from Emory. Johnson will begin his new role on Aug. 22, after leaving Advocate Aurora Health in Chicago, according to the news release. Johnson was...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Lanes blocked on busy road after fire in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - A busy stretch of road has been blocked as crews worked to put out a fire Thursday morning. Officials say the westbound lanes are blocked on East Broad St. from Jackson and Lumpkin Streets. Anyone traveling in that area should seek alternate routes. Traffic is expected...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy