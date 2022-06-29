Jeremy Pruitt reveals winning edge Kirby Smart gives Georgia football, staple of his teams
ATHENS — Kirby Smart will be Georgia’s winning edge this season, according to former Tennessee head coach and national championship defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.
“People don’t realize the advantage Georgia has by having Kirby,” Pruitt said Monday during the On The Beat podcast.
“After you win a national championship it’s so hard, (because) everybody has relief syndrome.”
No doubt, the Bulldogs’ program waited 41 years for the national championship Smart delivered in his sixth season leading the program.
