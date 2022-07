When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (6-28-2) it will consider, on final reading, whether to put a new cannabis consumers tax out to the voters this fall. In early May, assembly members Rebecca Himschoot and Kevin Knox proposed eliminating the standard 6% sales tax on cannabis and replacing it with one that would have gradually increased to 10%. But after hearing pushback from Sitkans in the cannabis industry, they amended the original proposal, reducing the highest tax rate to 8%.

SITKA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO