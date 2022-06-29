Heidi Ganahl wins Republican nomination for governor in Colorado primary election.

The start of July brings with it a new set of laws that are taking effect in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. Having a loud car exhaust system is again cause for being pulled over in Virginia — it’s again a primary offense. Another new law toughens the penalty...
Following the recent Supreme Court decision expanding the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, four local gun owners have sued D.C. for the right to carry on public transportation. The plaintiffs, three D.C. residents and one Virginia resident, are suing the District for the right to carry concealed...
Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot has declined an opportunity to debate his main rivals in the Democratic gubernatorial primary later this week — a decision that was immediately condemned by opposition campaigns.
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: Shortly after Maryland Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery County) was elected, safety advocate Kristy Daphnis said in a Facebook post that she met him at a Wheaton IHOP to propose a pedestrian safety plan.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has refused to delay the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 shooting at a high school in which 17 people were killed. Cruz’s lawyers had argued that recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, unleashed “a wave of emotion” nationally that could bias the just-seated jury against him and that the scheduled July 18 start is too soon.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina nurse has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare of nearly $15 million by filing claims for medically unnecessary orthopedic braces and other medical equipment. Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, says...
Eligible patients looking to purchase medical marijuana in Virginia no longer have to wait for the all-clear from the state pharmacy board. The new law went into effect Friday, and said after receiving written certification from a registered practitioner, patients can go directly to a medical marijuana dispensary. That means...
The Prince George’s County Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would give some of the Maryland county’s older residents a 20% property tax credit. According to the legislation, residents 65 years old or older who have lived in their home for at least the last 10 years can apply for the credit.
For the first time ever, Maryland watermen will soon be limited on how many bushels of male blue crabs they can haul daily from the Chesapeake Bay. With populations of blue crabs at the lowest level since recordkeeping began more than three decades ago, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that starting in July, commercial watermen will be limited to at most 15 bushels a day of male crabs in August and September.
MEETEETSE, Wyo. (AP) — A distress signal initially thought to be from a crashed aircraft led searchers to a backpacker who’d been mauled by a grizzly bear in a remote Wyoming wilderness, according to sheriff’s officials. No plane or helicopter had crashed but a crew preparing to...
Police say they are investigating a homicide after a teenager was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. Friday. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Yuma Street, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. D.C. Police say they were called to a reported shooting in the area when...
Three people were arrested Thursday morning after a police chase, involving shots fired at officers, shut down lanes on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, for more than an hour, the police said. Police Chief Marcus Jones on Thursday afternoon said officers followed the three after their SUV was seen...
