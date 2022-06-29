Krystle Matthews wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in South Carolina primary election.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Republican think tank CEO who opposes critical race theory and supports giving children public money for private school scholarships appears to be a heavy favorite to be elected the new schools leader in conservative South Carolina this fall. But Ellen Weaver faces one potentially serious...
Iowa Republicans came together in Sioux Center Thursday afternoon for Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra's annual family picnic. At the picnic, Feenstra shared the spotlight with a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
In late May, the Judiciary Committee of the North Carolina State Assembly approved a legislative bill, which would allow for early dismissal of lawsuits making libel or other claims that are meant to shut down discussion of important public issues. The bill is now due to be considered by the...
Are you a veteran retired in South Carolina? Now, you’re no longer required to pay state income taxes. This is happening under a newly passed bill that allows all military retirement income to be exempt from state income taxes in S.C. Both the House and Senate agreed on the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent. Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday. Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa […]
RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor Friday and the outcome did not appear to change in the state’s two most populous counties, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order on Friday requiring state departments to put information online about agencies that receive earmarked appropriations in this year's budget. The order requires disclosure of how the taxpayer funds are spent, prohibits providing funds in advance to...
DALZELL, S.C. (WIS) - Veterans in South Carolina will no longer have to pay state income taxes on their military retirement, as the state joins 35 others with a full tax exemption on these benefits. From Fort Jackson in Richland County to Parris Island along the Atlantic coast, so many...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, some local activists took a stand. It comes after comments were made by the leader of the South Carolina Democratic party calling for the resignation of the Greenville police chief. “We are not calling for the ouster of our police chief and we are...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn shared his thoughts on a recent campaign video released by his party's nominee for Governor in South Carolina. Clyburn was in Greenville Tuesday night for an event benefitting a scholarship in memory of his late wife, Emily. Last week, Joe Cunningham,...
Following the recent Supreme Court decision expanding the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, four local gun owners have sued D.C. for the right to carry on public transportation. The plaintiffs, three D.C. residents and one Virginia resident, are suing the District for the right to carry concealed...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A handful of laws from two legislative sessions - both 2021 and 2022 - are expected to go into effect on Friday, July 1 - and their impacts are wide-ranging. Among the most talked-about law changes in South Carolina actually comes out of the previous legislative...
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot has declined an opportunity to debate his main rivals in the Democratic gubernatorial primary later this week — a decision that was immediately condemned by opposition campaigns.
South Carolina’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide emergency food aid allotments for those in need through the end of July. The SNAP Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides assistance in purchasing food for low-income people. Benefits can be used anywhere that EBT cards are accepted as payment.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new bill that would surpass the Fetal Heartbeat Act by banning abortions in South Carolina was introduced in the Senate Tuesday. The bill, introduced by state Sens. Richard Cash and Rex Rice, says that abortions would be illegal in the Palmetto State. The introduced text...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina sales tax holiday will be returning this year, starting Friday, Aug. 5. It will last through Sunday, Aug. 7, according to the state Department of Revenue. “With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families....
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s best places to live, a new report finds. The Charleston area ranks No. 2 on a list of regions boasting job opportunities, low crime and other qualities that make them attractive to residents, according to figures published June 9. To...
ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the numbers as they come in. There are only two statewide runoffs, one for each party. Republican voters selected between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver in the state superintendent of education race, with the winner facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election. People...
Comments / 0