Colorado State

Republican primary voters in Colorado reject indicted county clerk for state’s election post

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Republican primary voters in Colorado...

WTOP

Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor Friday and the outcome did not appear to change in the state’s two most populous counties, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.
NEVADA STATE
WTOP

Gun owners sue DC for right to carry concealed handguns on Metro trains, buses

Following the recent Supreme Court decision expanding the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, four local gun owners have sued D.C. for the right to carry on public transportation. The plaintiffs, three D.C. residents and one Virginia resident, are suing the District for the right to carry concealed...
LAW
WTOP

New Virginia, Maryland and DC laws now in effect

The start of July brings with it a new set of laws that are taking effect in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. Having a loud car exhaust system is again cause for being pulled over in Virginia — it’s again a primary offense. Another new law toughens the penalty...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Judge won’t delay Florida school shooting sentencing trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has refused to delay the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 shooting at a high school in which 17 people were killed. Cruz’s lawyers had argued that recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, unleashed “a wave of emotion” nationally that could bias the just-seated jury against him and that the scheduled July 18 start is too soon.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WTOP

Nurse practitioner pleads guilty in $15M equipment scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina nurse has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare of nearly $15 million by filing claims for medically unnecessary orthopedic braces and other medical equipment. Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WTOP

School Zone: Maryland’s Safe Walk to School Act becomes law

Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: Shortly after Maryland Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery County) was elected, safety advocate Kristy Daphnis said in a Facebook post that she met him at a Wheaton IHOP to propose a pedestrian safety plan.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Franchot won’t debate Perez, Moore on radio show; Baker endorsement is on hold

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot has declined an opportunity to debate his main rivals in the Democratic gubernatorial primary later this week — a decision that was immediately condemned by opposition campaigns.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

New law makes it easier to get medical marijuana in Virginia

Eligible patients looking to purchase medical marijuana in Virginia no longer have to wait for the all-clear from the state pharmacy board. The new law went into effect Friday, and said after receiving written certification from a registered practitioner, patients can go directly to a medical marijuana dispensary. That means...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Election State#Republican Primary#Politics Local#Election Local#The Associated Press
WTOP

Maryland sets first-ever limits on harvest of male Chesapeake blue crabs

For the first time ever, Maryland watermen will soon be limited on how many bushels of male blue crabs they can haul daily from the Chesapeake Bay. With populations of blue crabs at the lowest level since recordkeeping began more than three decades ago, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that starting in July, commercial watermen will be limited to at most 15 bushels a day of male crabs in August and September.
WTOP

DC police identify teenager fatally shot in Southeast

Police say they are investigating a homicide after a teenager was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. Friday. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Yuma Street, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. D.C. Police say they were called to a reported shooting in the area when...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

$1.2M spent on search for Puerto Rican man found hiding

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — For three days, authorities combed the turquoise waters north of Puerto Rico searching for 23-year-old Harold Carrión, whose mother reported him missing earlier this week and feared drowned at a popular beach. The U.S. Coast Guard said it scoured an area about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Sheriff: Beacon led team to man mauled by grizzly in Wyoming

MEETEETSE, Wyo. (AP) — A distress signal initially thought to be from a crashed aircraft led searchers to a backpacker who’d been mauled by a grizzly bear in a remote Wyoming wilderness, according to sheriff’s officials. No plane or helicopter had crashed but a crew preparing to...
WYOMING STATE
WTOP

3 arrested after police chase on I-495

Three people were arrested Thursday morning after a police chase, involving shots fired at officers, shut down lanes on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, for more than an hour, the police said. Police Chief Marcus Jones on Thursday afternoon said officers followed the three after their SUV was seen...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

