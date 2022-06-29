ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puerto Rico police uncover island's biggest pot greenhouse

 3 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico police say they raided the island's largest hydroponic marijuana greenhouse, with nearly 2,000 plants...

$1.2M spent on search for Puerto Rican man found hiding

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — For three days, authorities combed the turquoise waters north of Puerto Rico searching for 23-year-old Harold Carrión, who was reported missing earlier this week and feared drowned at a popular beach. The U.S. Coast Guard said it scoured an area half the size of the U.S. territory as Puerto Rico police officers, scuba divers, emergency management officials and others helped in a search that cost more than $1.2 million. But Carrión turned up alive Friday after police received an anonymous tip and said they found him hiding in an abandoned structure in the north coastal town of Arecibo. Police have detained Carrión, but it isn't clear if he has been charged with anything. He was supposed to have appeared in court this week on unrelated charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York legislative text detailing new gun rules released

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are reviewing the specifics of plans to remove a barrier to getting a concealed carry handgun permit in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling, while also placing new restrictions on who can get a permit and limiting where people can carry firearms. Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature’s continued a special legislative session the Democratic governor called with the intent of overhauling its century-old law for carrying guns and limiting the proliferation of firearms in public.
POLITICS
Experts: California lacked safeguards for gun owner info

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cybersecurity experts say the California Department of Justice apparently failed to follow basic security procedures on its website. That lapse exposed the personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of gun owners. The website was designed to only show general data about the number and location of concealed carry gun permits. But for about 24 hours starting Monday a spreadsheet with names and personal information was just a few clicks away, ready for review or downloading. Experts say there should have been controls to make sure the information stayed out of the reach of unwanted parties. The sensitive data should have been encrypted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California adds laws targeting ghost guns, sales to minors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California already has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws, but it has added new restrictions on untraceable “ghost guns” and limiting marketing firearms to minors. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he signed the laws. The first requires firearms parts to have serial numbers. It gives Californians who have weapons without serial numbers until 2024 to register them. Starting next year anyone convicted of manufacturing a firearm without a serial number or aiding the manufacture by a prohibited person will be barred from possessing a firearm for 10 years. The second law bars marketing firearms to minors. A gun owners' advocate predicts both laws will be overturned.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The first lawsuits have been filed following an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that killed four people and injured up to 150 others. Surviving passenger Janet Williams of Dubuque, Iowa, filed a federal lawsuit Friday naming Amtrak, BNSF Railway and MS Contracting, the employer of the dump truck driver who died when his vehicle was struck. The complaint alleges negligent design of the railroad crossing, and says the train was packed with too many riders. The Kansas City Star reports that Amtrak and BNSF sued MS Contracting Thursday, saying the train was “clearly visible.” Truck driver Billy Barton II died in the collision, along with three passengers. Barton's widow sued Chariton County and a BNSF official on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Distrust remains after Navy report on tainted Hawaii water

HONOLULU (AP) — Some Hawaii residents, including Native Hawaiians and military families, say an investigation blaming a water contamination crisis on shoddy management and human error doesn’t help restore their trust in the U.S. Navy. Navy spouse Lauren Wright says her family continues avoiding water in their military home because she doesn't trust that it's safe. The leak poisoned thousands of people and forced military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. A Navy investigation released Thursday blamed the water crisis on shoddy management and human error. The report listed a cascading series of mistakes from May through November 2021 when fuel got into a drinking water well.
HAWAII STATE
Top election officials in Arizona county leave amid threats

PHOENIX (AP) — The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona's Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and heated criticism from backers of former President Donald Trump. Republican County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Friday that she is fed up with the “nastiness” and has accepted a job outside the county. She says longtime the county's elections director is leaving for the same reason. She said she tired of the unfounded criticism of her and her department who have been recognized for years for running safe and secure elections. She said she's tired of the “nastiness."
PHOENIX, AZ
Judge: Arizona violates prisoners’ rights with poor care

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ruled Arizona has been violating the constitutional rights of incarcerated people in state-run prisons by providing them with inadequate medical and mental health care. Judge Roslyn Silver said the problems stem largely from not having enough health employees to care for the roughly 25,000 incarcerated people housed in state-run prisons. She said corrections officials have made no significant attempts to fix the understaffing problem. Silver said Corrections Director David Shinn’s claim that prisoners often have greater access to health service than people who aren’t locked up was “completely detached from reality.” Shinn’s office had no immediate comment on the ruling.
ARIZONA STATE
Pa. lawmakers pass new limits on fireworks as July Fourth nears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State lawmakers are giving their final approval to new restrictions on fireworks but the rules won't be in place as July Fourth weekend fireworks light up Pennsylvania skies. The state House voted 163 to 37 on Friday to send the legislation to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor's press secretary says he plans to review it. The law would take effect in two months. Before a 2017 law change, fireworks in Pennsylvania were largely limited to sparklers and similar novelties. The changes permitted the sale of the full array of fireworks that meet federal consumer standards but also brought complaints about misuse.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Family blames fatal wreck on PennDOT's failure to fix ditch

AUBURN, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road. Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. A PennDOT crew had excavated a trench at the site and filled it with stone, but residents say the stone washed away, leaving a ditch. Residents say PennDOT knew about the hazard but did nothing to fix it. PennDOT says it's investigating.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Maryland law expanding who can perform abortion takes effect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new law in Maryland will expand access to abortion by ending a restriction that only physicians perform them. The law taking effect Friday will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide abortions with training. As states seeking abortion bans see a flurry of action in courthouses in the ruling’s aftermath, other states where abortion is legal are preparing for greater demand and more patients. Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, signed legislation on Wednesday to further broaden access to abortions. The law includes various legal protections for abortion providers and patients, including out-of-state residents receiving abortions in Delaware.
MARYLAND STATE
Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor's race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor on Friday and the outcome did not appear to change, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field. Gilbert has said he did not expect the results to change much but sought the recount to challenge the results of the election in court. He paid $190,960 for the recount, which took clerks in all 17 counties two days to perform. The state's two largest counties, Clark and Washoe, confirmed that Lombardo had beaten Gilbert.
NEVADA STATE

