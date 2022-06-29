ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hank Swims Into Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, Construction Walls Removed Ahead of Reopening

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisneyland announced yesterday that Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage would reopen on July 25, and also revealed a new figure in the attraction. Dory’s septopus friend Hank will now appear on a rock...

wdwnt.com

