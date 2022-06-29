ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination, defeating Tina Peters in Colorado

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago
Pam Anderson, the former Jefferson County clerk, won the Republican primary for secretary of state and will challenge Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold in November.

Why it matters: Republicans escaped the "disastrous" possibility that Tina Peters — the indicted Mesa County clerk and election conspiracy promoter — would serve as the party's nominee.

By the numbers: Anderson claimed 44% of the vote, according to preliminary results posted just before 8pm, topping the 27% for Peters.

  • The AP called the race for Anderson less than an hour after polls closed.
  • Mike O'Donnell, a little-known candidate, even did better than Peters, landing 29%.

What they're saying: "I will continue my fight for restoring the confidence of Colorado voters against lies and the politicians or interest groups that seek to weaponize elections administration for political advantage," Anderson said in a statement after her victory.

Catch up quick: The secretary of state's race, typically a low-profile affair, drew national attention with Peters' campaign.

Top Colorado GOP leaders, including former Gov. Bill Owens, rallied around Anderson's campaign despite attacks from 2020 election deniers.

  • The former Jefferson County clerk, who previously led the statewide clerks association, said there's no evidence that fraud impacted the 2020 election results and she blasted Peters for spreading misinformation and disinformation.

Peters' bid and her unfounded allegations of fraud made her a cause célèbre for election conspiracy theorists and supporters of former President Trump, who spent big money to back her campaign and legal defense.

  • Even though Peters is still the clerk, the discovery that she allegedly allowed someone to make copies of election data, which was later posted on the internet, led the current Colorado secretary of state to remove her from her role overseeing county elections.

What's next: Anderson will face off against Griswold for a post that Republicans strongly believe they can flip to their favor.

Michael Roy Follett
3d ago

woohhoo..as an unaffiliated voter..I chose to vote for any republican that was not in the trump cult..and at least the ones I voted for all won..Pam Anderson was the important one..she is highly respected by her peers as they voted for her twice to lead the Colorado Recorder Association, she was the recorder for several years on one of the largest counties, she is experience but most of all NOT a Trump follower, doesn't believe in the big lie, and more importantly than all..what faith in Colorados election procedures and will not be making any crazy changes to it. An experienced, respected, and professional Republican won the SoS primary...Best news today.

Zappa for President
3d ago

Time for Tina Peters to get ready to go to jail for her crimes

