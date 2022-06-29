ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

North County man turns into pickleball pro

By Julian Del Gaudio
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Qpnr_0gP79sW000

SAN DIEGO — Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports since the pandemic, turned one North County Neighborhood All-Star into a traveling professional in the sport in just two years.

“People watch me play and they ask me – what’s your tennis background? I say, ‘I don’t have a tennis background. I was cool in high school,” 24-year-old Kyle Whatnall said.

Whatnall, like many, never played pickleball before the pandemic.

“I started coming out to local clubs here, getting my butt kicked by people above me in age and that’s when I decided to grind and figure out how to play,” he said.

That plan worked, helping the La Costa Canyon alum land a deal with ProKennex , a local racket company out of Encinitas.

Mysterious lights in San Diego sky have social media buzzing

“I’d like to get to the top, who doesn’t want to get to the top,” Whatnall continued. “I think with a little bit of grind and this opportunity with ProKennex here giving me the perfect platform to chase this dream and make it to the top of the sport.”

Kyle spends roughly two hours a day training at the Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas, honing in on his skill at pickleball.

“Usually I like to do an hour of drilling, just practicing shot selection and the repetition of shots over and over, and then I like to get in an hour of weightlifting or recovery,” Whatnall said.

For now, he is enjoying being an ambassador of the sport, hoping to inspire others to pick up a paddle.

“My best advice: get outside and play. You’ll get bit by the bug and get addicted after that,” Whatnall concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

San Diego Padres introduce City Connect uniforms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres have introduced their vibrant “City Connect” uniforms. The Padres website says the colorful highlights are a nod to the coastal community we call home.” Adding that, “they’re inspired by the vibrant landscapes in the San Diego and Baja California communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MaxPreps

Ranking the top 25 high school baseball cities in America

The city of San Diego has a long and great baseball history. Dating back to the 1920s, when it had arguably the best high school team in the nation, to the 21st century when it had multiple players taken No. 1 overall in the Major League Baseball draft, "America's Finest City" has been a baseball hotbed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Encinitas, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
viatravelers.com

41 Best & Fun Things to do in San Diego, California

There’s never a shortage of things to do in San Diego, California. Dubbed “America’s Finest City”, San Diego is packed with world-famous attractions, top-rated restaurants and bars, and miles of pristine beaches. But if you’re looking for something a little off the beaten path, here are the best and most fun things to do in San Diego that will show you a side of the city you never knew existed!
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Local tennis star turns pro again — in pickleball

SAN DIEGO — Cammy MacGregor is always moving. It’s her life. Back in the mid-’80s, she was ranked as one of the top 75 tennis players in the world. “I still play tennis. Tennis has been my life since I was seven years old,” MacGregor told FOX 5. But now, she’s found a new love […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

4th Of July Fireworks Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside & Escondido

Monday, July 4, 2022 Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Purchase tickets online below or in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive (near the intersections of Alta Vista and Civic Center Drives). Customer service available weekdays noon to 5 pm. Brengle Terrace Park will open at 7am. The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#The La Costa Canyon#Prokennex
viatravelers.com

21 Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

San Diego is a city with a lot to offer. It has wonderful beaches, a buzzing nightlife scene, and impressive history. The city is also known for its diversity. It is a city of over 1 million people and has more than 100 miles of beaches. It’s a beach bum’s dream destination: perfect weather, lots of fun things to do, and a laid-back vibe. It is also a city that’s got it all. From the beaches to the museums to the shopping, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in this beautiful city.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Lakeside golf course taken over by crows

SAN DIEGO — Residents in one Lakeside neighborhood say they’ve noticed a growing population of crows recently. The birds have made the Willowbrook Golf Course & Grill in Lakeside their new destination every night. The people who live there are describing it as an 'invasion.'. “I’d say there’s...
LAKESIDE, CA
Eater

18 Standout Food Spots in Mira Mesa

The community of Mira Mesa is becoming a sought-after area for restaurants, rivaling Kearny Mesa in its concentration of Asian establishments serving everything from Filipino food to Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese dishes. Dining options on the boulevard are increasingly diverse, running the gamut from traditional to fusion food; use this handy guide to this growing neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

List of all the Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?. The annual Big Bay Boom will take place at 9:00 PM over San Diego Bay, but there are many other places to watch fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday. All the shows start at 9:00 PM. Below...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC San Diego

What does USC and UCLA's Move to the Big Ten Mean for SDSU?

When John David Wicker heard reports that USC and UCLA were bolting for the Big Ten the SDSU Athletic Director dipped into his contacts to figure out just how legitimate the news was. As it turns out the high profile move was imminent - made official Thursday afternoon. By that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Must-See Stops In San Diego With Young Grandchildren

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. San Diego in sunny Southern California is the perfect trip with the grandkids. You could easily keep busy for weeks here and never repeat an activity, but you’ll find many you’ll want to do again and again. My daughter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Despite Obstacles, Chef Q Takes San Diego Restaurant & Community to New Heights

Executive Chef Quinnton Austin is the owner of Louisiana Purchase, a restaurant in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego that aims to “bring New Orleans to North Park” with a soulful menu of savory bites. Like many other small to midsize business owners during the pandemic, Austin (aka “Chef Q”) was forced to continually adapt to ever-changing regulations with real impacts on his business. Austin’s flexible attitude and ability to “rise to the occasion” unexpectedly created new opportunities for the restaurant, even amidst a global pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The most mispronounced places in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy