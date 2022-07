Hits were not easy to come by for neither the White Sox, nor the Giants, as Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb each brought their best stuff Friday night. Runs were even more scarce. Heading into the ninth inning the two teams remained scoreless. But in the top half of the final frame, the White Sox got a little luck with an error, then a ball hitting a bag for a single to push a runner into scoring position. Leury García took advantage of the opportunity, and laced a single into right field for the game-winning run. García has had one of the worst offensive seasons of his career, but big hits like that are why he earned the name Legend. After that, Kendall Graveman went one, two, three for the save.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO