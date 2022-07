The city of New Bedford, Massachusetts, in the United States, is home to a large community of Portuguese fishermen who resist climate change and drive the blue economy. In the mid-19th century, migrants from all over the world settled in this small coastal town to earn a living from the whaling industry. Among them were many Portuguese, especially from the Azores. The city eventually became an important commercial fishing port. UN News was there to talk to a scallop fisherman, an expert in marine biology and to show the culture and the history of fisheries in the city.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO