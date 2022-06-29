ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Buffalo Residents Propose Hockey Rink Board

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome residents of Buffalo are hoping the city council will approve them to form a Hockey Rink Board to...

Sheridan Media

Fourth of July Celebrations in Sheridan’s Early Days

This Monday is the Fourth of July. Most people look forward to a three day weekend to spend with family and friends, cook some hamburgers on the grill, and enjoy fireworks to celebrate America’s Independence Day. Independence Day is a federal holiday, commemorating the ratifying of the Declaration of...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Fireworks in Ranchester

With no fireworks at the Bighorn Equestrian Center this Fourth of July, the town of Ranchester is expecting a much bigger crowd this year. Mayor Peter Clark said the fun will begin about 2pm with local venders ready to help supply your picnic. He said the fireworks will be moved...
RANCHESTER, WY
Sheridan Media

First of Two Candidate Forums Held in Buffalo Tuesday

Two candidate forums are being held in Buffalo this week to give voters a chance to meet the candidates in various local races and hear their opinions on a number matters that are concerning their constituents. The events are sponsored by the Republican Women Freedom Alliance and are being moderated...
BUFFALO, WY
newscenter1.tv

Crowds gather to honor local Marine killed in Osprey crash

ST. ONGE, S.D. — On June 8, 2022, an MV-22 Osprey based at Camp Pendleton in California crashed into the desert, killing all five Marines on board. All five were based at Camp Pendleton and assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364. One of those Marines was 21-year-old...
SAINT ONGE, SD
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Amends Air Service MOU

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved an amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding between themselves and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) concerning air service in Sheridan. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained more about the amendment. She said the amendment will extend the term for an additional three years,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Cattlewomen selling raffle tickets

The Sheridan chapter of the Wyoming Cattlewomen are currently selling raffle tickets to help fund the many projects and activities they support throughout the year. Throughout Wyoming and the nation, CattleWomen volunteers promote the beef industry and work to garner an understanding of that industry and its practices to both adult and youth consumers via trade shows, demonstrations, media, fairs, classes and one-on-one.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Four Wyoming Organizations Receive Grant Funding From AARP

AARP announced Wednesday that four Wyoming organizations have been named grantees for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grants. The grant recipients in Wyoming include the Powder River Basin Resource Council, the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne, the Casper Legion, and the Veteran’s Rock organization out of Cheyenne. AARP Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, civic engagement, transportation, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion and more. Now in its sixth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Liveable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission OKs Wyarno Liquor License Transfer

The Sheridan County Commission has approved the transfer of a retail liquor license from Wyarno Bar & Grill to Cody Mefford d/b/a Wyarno Bar & Grill. Mefford and Commissioner Nick Siddle discussed the sale of and the plans for the property. Siddle congratulated Mefford and said he hoped he could...
WYARNO, WY
county17.com

High schooler organizes protest in Gillette of Supreme Court abortion decision

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ellisyn Klindt responded to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v Wade by organizing a protest in Gillette. The group of about 75 people met Thursday at City Park and took Gillette Avenue to Second Street to Douglas Highway to Boxelder Road to 4-J Road and then proceeded east to return to City Park, Klindt’s mom, Randean, said.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

JCHC CEO Discusses New Providers, Security, Legal Counsel

Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden, in his report to the hospital board Wednesday night, discussed new doctors that are expected to take positions with the facility in the coming months. There has been an offer extended for an ER Doctor, as Senden explained. Senden talked about one provider...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Fireworks safety

The Fourth of July, America’s Independence Day, is a time of getting together with family, and watching fireworks displays either at a rural home, or watch a large professionally arranged display, and celebrating our country. Fireworks have been a part of the Fourth of July for many years, and...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Job Opening: Mechanic & Lot Tech/Dealer

Category — Auto Connections: Immediate Openingsfor mechanic and lot tech/dealer. Both full time positions. Call or apply in person. 307-673-6699. 2514 N. Main St. Sheridan.
SHERIDAN, WY
KULR8

Wyoming Democrats respond to Republican primary debate

SHERIDAN, WY- Overnight Republicans came together for a primary debate in Sheridan, Wyoming. The debate featured multiple candidates with this being the first showdown between the current Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Hageman took multiple opportunities to showcase her support for the former president, whereas the congresswoman defended...
SHERIDAN, WY

