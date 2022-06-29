ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Farmers markets help local economy grow

By Jayde Saylor
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Local farmers markets are a major resource in communities across our region. ”We usually have 100 to 150 people show up every market and we have a good time. We’re just here...

www.wymt.com

lakercountry.com

Hospital board makes couple of policy changes

Russell County Hospital’s Board of Directors met earlier this week for their regular monthly meeting and made a couple of policy revisions that will affect employees. Here’s Scott Thompson, the healthcare facility’s CEO, on what changes were made…. Thompson also said the hospital’s wage scale was altered…...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

City water tank murals complete

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (July 1, 2022) — U.S. 27 South is more colorful this Fourth of July weekend with the completion of three water tank murals at the City of Somerset Water Plant, the second phase of a beautification project commissioned by the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), Lake Cumberland Tourism and See Somerset Tourism.
SOMERSET, KY
wvlt.tv

Rising rent prices driving some families to dump traditional homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mobile homes, or manufactured homes, have been considered affordable for decades. However, there’s been recent reports of rent doubling or tripling as demand for them grows. Some prices are catching up with the median rent in Knoxville, which currently stands at $1,143 for a 1-bedroom...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

FDA advisors recommend updated COVID booster shots for Fall

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Some U.S. adults may get updated COVID-19 shots this fall, as government advisors voted Tuesday it is time to tweak booster doses to better match the most recent virus variants. ”There hasn’t been a huge uptake on that yet and I think it’s because the numbers...
LONDON, KY
1450wlaf.com

Walt Lyons was way ahead of his time

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long before there was a superstore with a gasoline station on its property, there was Walt Lyons with his gigantic Lyons Trading Center, and next door was his gasoline station. His operation took up the entire 500 block of West Central Avenue from 11th Street to 13th Street.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wymt.com

Whitley County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m.

Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout. A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Louisville after shots fired leading to the suspect’s death. WATCH | Some Ky. schools struggling to hire...
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ISSUES TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

LONDON, KY (July 01, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

E-Cigs in WIlliamsburg - 11:00 p.m.

Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. One lawyer sees far-reaching implications for domestic violence victims, sexual assault survivors, immigrants, and children. How to keep pets safe during July 4 fireworks. Updated: 10 hours ago. Fireworks can be overly loud, scaring pets and causing them to...

