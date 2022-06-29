Sheridan Commission Denies Variance, Suggests CUP

AARP announced Wednesday that four Wyoming organizations have been named grantees for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grants. The grant recipients in Wyoming include the Powder River Basin Resource Council, the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne, the Casper Legion, and the Veteran’s Rock organization out of Cheyenne. AARP Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, civic engagement, transportation, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion and more. Now in its sixth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Liveable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO