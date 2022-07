OMAHA — Multiple firearms were stolen from an Omaha gun store early Thursday, and federal officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that Frontier Justice, a shooting range and federally licensed firearms dealer near 84th Street and West Center Road, was burglarized by five individuals Thursday. According to the ATF, the group drove off in a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.

OMAHA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO