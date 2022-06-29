ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Antonio Delgado prevails in Democratic primary for lieutenant governor

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado has emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for the state’s No. 2 despite spirited challenges from activist Ana Maria Archila and former City Councilwoman Diana Reyna.

Delgado held a 61% to 25% lead over AOC-backed Archila when AP called he race just before 10 pm. Reyna lagged far behind at 14%.

One key ingredient to his success was having a multi-million warchest that was several times larger than the six-figure totals Archila and Reyna had to spend on the race.

His victory also comes after the party establishment, organized labor and business interests rallied behind his candidacy following the downfall of his disgraced predecessor Brian Benjamin.

Benjamin resigned in April after his federal arrest for alleged involvement in a bribery scheme related to his failed 2019 campaign for city comptroller.

Delgado, a former congressman representing parts of the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, took office one month later.

He has vowed to be an LG who takes the lead from Hochul, who pushed lawmakers to pass legislation allowing Benjamin’s name to be removed from the primary ballot.

Labor and business interests rallied behind Delgado’s candidacy following the downfall of Brian Benjamin.
Gregory P. Mango for NY Post
Delgado defeated activist Ana Maria Archila and former City Councilwoman Diana Reyna.
AP/Mary Altaffer

Archila, who had backing from the progressive Working Families Party, had campaigned on transforming the office into a statewide bully pulpit for lefty causes, but ultimately came up short in the effort.

