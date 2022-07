Covid infections grew by 300,000 in the last week – a 23 per cent increase – as 1.7 million were estimated to have had the virus. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show 1,360,600 people in England tested positive for Covid in the week ending 18 June – a 21 per cent increase from the previous week.Scotland saw the biggest increase of 42 per cent with 250,700 infected, while 68,500 tested positive in Wales and, 59,900 in Northern Ireland. Covid infection rates increased in all regions of England apart from the northeast and southeast, according to the...

