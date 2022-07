WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you have never been to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, then you should add it to your list of things to see. The 247-year history of the Corps comes alive in this amazing place. The level of detail, not to mention the real-life planes, tanks, helicopters, and artifacts from actual battles, help someone understand what the Marines do and have done to protect and preserve our freedoms.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO