BURKBURNETT- A City View ISD coach took his own life Monday evening after being placed on administrative leave. According to KFDX, on Jun. 28, law enforcement has confirmed that the Head Boys Basketball Coach Bobby Morris at City View High School has committed suicide at his home in Burkburnett, Texas. Family became concerned after a cryptic Facebook post and called authorities for a welfare check. In the post, Morris apologized to his family for the weakness in his life and to remember that he loved them. The post has been removed from Facebook. Morris was placed on administrative leave…

BURKBURNETT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO