ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

One of Discord's best features is coming to Facebook

By Stephen Lambrechts
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGhrP_0gP77Xfv00
(Image credit: Meta / TechRadar)

Meta has announced (opens in new tab) that it's currently working on a suite of new features for Facebook Groups which are intended to bring communities closer together, and some of them will be very familiar to users of the popular voice, video, and text chat app Discord.

According to the announcement, admins will soon have the ability to create channels within their groups which allow them to interact in "smaller, more casual settings where they can have deeper discussions on common interests or organize their communities around topics in different formats."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmwWB_0gP77Xfv00
(Image credit: Meta)

This will include new Discord-style community audio channels, which will allow admins and group members to "casually jump in and out of audio conversations in real time," along with regular text-based chat channels for those who are shy on the mic.

In addition to the real-time audio and chat channels, Facebook Groups will also offer community feed channels, letting users interact and post comments in admin-approved topics in their own time.

A new and improved sidebar will spearhead the revamp, giving users an easier way to access their groups, which will now be listed in the order of their latest activity, such as "new posts or chats you haven’t yet seen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNHaW_0gP77Xfv00
(Image credit: Meta)

Users will also be able to pin their favorite groups to the top of the sidebar for quick access, and groups themselves will become more organized thanks to a new menu which will allow members to keep up to date with events, shops and the topics they're most interested in.

Right now, Meta's revamp of Facebook Groups is merely in the testing phase, however, we expect it to roll out to all users in the coming months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRl5x_0gP77Xfv00

Stephen primarily covers phones and entertainment for TechRadar's Australian team, and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming in both print and online for over a decade. He's obsessed with smartphones, televisions, consoles and gaming PCs, and has a deep-seated desire to consume all forms of media at the highest quality possible.

He's also likely to talk a person’s ear off at the mere mention of Android, cats, retro sneaker releases, travelling and physical media, such as vinyl and boutique Blu-ray releases. Right now, he's most excited about QD-OLED technology, The Batman and Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Popular child-monitoring Android apps have been secretly tracking the parents too

Mobile apps that help people monitor their children are also leaking the parents’ data to third parties, and possibly malicious actors, researchers have found. The Cybernews research team recently took a closer look at the ten most popular child tracking apps. These are essentially surveillance apps, designed for parents who fear for their children’s safety and want to use their mobile devices to make sure they are safe.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

OnePlus 10T could lose a popular OnePlus phone feature

With the OnePlus 10T coming pretty soon, we've started to hear leaks about the upcoming Android phone - but the latest one isn't great news for fans of OnePlus and its phones. Renders have leaked via site SmartPrix (opens in new tab), though they come from reputable leaker OnLeaks (opens in new tab) so seem pretty reliable. They show the newest OnePlus phone from a few different angles - but show a big gap where an important feature is missing.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Groups#Discord#Television#Physical Media
TechRadar

Cancelling Amazon Prime is now easier, but only in Europe

Score one for consumer protection as Amazon agreed to follow the rules set by the European Commission and will make canceling a Prime subscription a lot easier. The process has been greatly simplified to follow a "two-click" process after consumer groups complained about how anti-consumer (opens in new tab) the process originally was. Now, European subscribers can go into their Prime account where they will be met with some text explaining how canceling will work. Afterward, they'll select the prominent “End membership now” button. Gone is the maze of menus that people dealt with previously.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
TechRadar

You can finally update to Windows 11 without a Microsoft account

When Windows 11 launched, the Home version of the update required users to have created or logged in with a Microsoft account in order to finish the installation, but utility software Rufus can finally remove this need for all users. It's been a frustrating decision from Microsoft, as there's really...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Messenger chatbot abused to steal Facebook passwords

A brand new phishing campaign leveraging chatbot software (opens in new tab) on Messenger has been uncovered by cybersecurity firm SpiderLabs. The goal of the campaign is to obtain people’s Facebook credentials and various other personal information, the researchers explained. At first, the victim receives an email, pretending to...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Elon Musk takes campaign against working from home to another extreme

Following the rollout of a company-wide ban on remote working at Tesla, CEO Elon Musk is taking further steps against workers who are failing to show up. Office-based Tesla employees must swipe into their workplaces, which registers their attendance. It has now emerged that an automated message is being sent to workers who do not swipe in frequently enough.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

iOS 16 includes this awesome hidden innovation

I think I wildly underestimated the impact of iOS 16 and its new Lift Subject from Background feature. This is next-level image stuff that fundamentally changes how you can interact with the 15-year-old platform. Let's start by getting something clear: Apple's next big mobile platform update, iOS 16, is still...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best Buy 4th of July sale is live – and these are the 7 deals you need to see

You may be all prepared to celebrate this holiday weekend with a few drinks, some fireworks and a BBQ – but how about starting it off with a little tech treat in the Best Buy 4th of July sale? A vast array of deals are now available across TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and lots more tech, so we've picked out some of the very best offers that run from now until Monday.
NFL
TechRadar

Skull and Bones could be aiming for a November release

After a turbulent development and multiple delays, a recent report suggests that Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones could be preparing to launch as soon as this coming November. The report comes from ALumia_Italia on Twitter (via Eurogamer (opens in new tab)) who claims to have found details on the game's launch in an Xbox Store listing. According to ALumia_Italia, the listing makes mention of a pre-order bonus, additional missions, a “Smuggler Pass Token”, a digital soundtrack and artbook and a premium bonus pack. Most importantly, however, it also includes a potential release date (opens in new tab): November 8 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Poco F4 5G review

Priced at AED 1499, the Poco F4 5G provides a stable processor, decent camera and long battery-life, proving to be a worthy mid-range smartphone contender. A 120Hz display and 1300-nits peak brightness do definitely sweeten the deal a bit more. The Poco F4 5G brings back a lot of the...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Valorant download: how to play Riot's biggest shooter

Getting the Valorant download is a pretty easy process and one well worth doing if you have any interest in trying out Riot Game’s increasingly popular tactical shooter. The good news is you’re only a few clicks away from joining the fun too. Valorant’s meteoric rise has been...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy