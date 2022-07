What exactly should Washington Nationals fans expect from the variety of the reports regarding a Juan Soto contract extension. This week, there were a variety of reports regarding a potential contract extension for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. First there was a report that claimed the Nationals offered Soto a 13-year, $425 million contract offer. Then, there was a report from Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post, who said that Soto turned down a 13-year, $350 million contract offer last season and that they made a larger offer this past spring.

