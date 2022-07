Two men from Missouri are facing federal charges accusing them of robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint on June 9. Roy Lee Jones, 19, and Xavier Sean Boyd, 18, of Jennings, were charged by complaint on June 15 with two counts of robbery and two counts of theft of a mail key. Boyd appeared in U.S. District Court on June 23 and Jones appeared in court Thursday.

