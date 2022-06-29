ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Tried to Justify His Awful Prank On Shaeeda By Showing BTS Footage

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is well underway, but some moments from the start of this season are still sticking with fans. After all, it’ll forever be hard to overlook Bilal Hazziez’s practical joke on his fiancé Shaeeda Sween , as it ultimately set the tone for their continuously weird storyline regarding trust and deception. Fans aren’t willing to let Bilal slide for initially tricking Shaeeda into thinking he lived in his run-down childhood home, so he’s probably hoping to win a few critics over by showing fans some behind-the-scenes footage of what came after.

Bilal took to Instagram to share some presumably exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from filming 90 Day Fiancé , and also revealed some additional background info on his bizarre prank on Shaeeda. It turns out Bilal had a little more planned for Shaeeda beyond revealing he had a nicer house, as he showed how he tried to make things up to her afterward in the video below:

90 Day Fiancé viewers didn’t get to see that Bilal planned a romantic bubble bath with rose petals for Shaeeda, which is by all means a sweet gesture in and of itself. I’m not entirely sure any bath preparation would be enough to erase the questions Shaeeda had about why he’d pretend he was poor just to test her loyalty and then play it off as a harmless prank, though. But it is certainly better overall to know it happened, considering the episode that followed didn't mention this moment.

Bilal’s recent post suggests he’s trying to prove to the 90 Day Fiancé fandom that he’s not that bad of a guy, which itself suggests he's aware of what people think of him. He’s not the only one trying to reverse opinions, though, as Shaeeda also went to bat for Bilal after a string of episodes painted him in a negative light, and she chastised her followers for giving him a hard time. In fairness, it’s kind of hard to blame fans for reacting negatively, especially after Shaeeda popping him on the head nearly resulted in her having to find a ride home .

It’s always important to remember that 90 Day Fiancé (and many other reality television shows ) are edited in ways meant to deliver the most drama and entertainment, without due attention paid to making the stars look great. That is to say, we’re only seeing the highlights of some of the most dramatic moments of Shaeeda and Bilal’s 90-day K1 visa process, and it’s clear the show is focusing on the reaction-sparking issues they’re having on the way to marriage. That’s not to say these moments wouldn't be happening even with perfectly balanced editing, but obviously viewers aren't privy to all the happier moments and romantic gestures that don't make the cut for what airs on TLC.

Perhaps if Bilal continues to post these positive BTS reveals, it may slightly change fans’ perceptions of his actions on 90 Day Fiancé . As things currently stand, he’s definitely one of the more polarizing figures of the season ( he’s no Angela Deem ), but there’s always a chance he’ll redeem himself before the season’s end. We’ll just have to wait and see and hope there are no other weird pranks on the way.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans have their Sunday nights covered with this franchise but might want to check out the list of new shows to find something to watch on other nights.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 27

Mary Dewicki
2d ago

I can see why his first wife divorced him. Shareda needs to run from thus controlling man. She wants children and don't think he wants anymore. He should be truthful and honest, he has terrible communication skills.

Reply(2)
15
Teressa Doodigian
2d ago

he has control issues n needs to address those before continuing the relationship with Shareda. she deserves more.

Reply(3)
24
ciara
2d ago

This man never resolved his issues since his divorce he needs to not be in relationships at this time !!!

Reply
19
Related
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#90 Day Fianc#Pranks
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Instagram
StyleCaster

Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...
WORLD
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Shares Video Hugging Dreka Gates At Autograph Signing After Breakup Rumours

The hip-hop community was recently saddened by rumours of a Kevin and Dreka Gates breakup, which the Louisana rapper seemingly confirmed in his "Super General" freestyle. The "2 Phones" hitmaker has been spotted spending time with Love & Hip-Hop's Jojo Zarur (and even recently admitted that he would "drink Beyoncé's piss"), but at a recent autograph signing following last Friday's Khaza arrival, he and his longtime partner looked as loved up as ever along with their two children.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints At Moving On From Failing Marriage With Kody In Motivational Instagram Messages

As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations."Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
122K+
Followers
34K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy