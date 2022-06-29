GOP Rep. Steven Palazzo loses primary amid ethics cloud

Rep. Steven Palazzo speaks during a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 15, 2019. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Rep. Steven Palazzo lost his Republican runoff for Mississippi’s 4th District on Tuesday, failing to break through problems including an ethics investigation involving alleged misused campaign funds.

The six-term lawmaker fell to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, who finished second in the June 7 primary. While Palazzo was on top in the primary, he only secured 31 percent of the vote — a sign of dissatisfaction among voters.

Palazzo was at risk of losing his seat after an Office of Congressional Ethics report in 2021 found “substantial reason to believe” the lawmaker had misspent campaign funds and tapped staff to run errands and other personal services.