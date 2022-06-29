Two Fires in Yuma

A brush fire continues to burn near the town of Seeley. The Imperial County Fire Department late Wednesday evening ordered the evacuation of all those west of San Diego Avenue in the township of Seeley. The evacuees were initially being asked to go to Sunbeam Lake and than an evacuation center was set up at Wilson Jr High School in El Centro where the Red Cross is providing assistane. As of midnight the fire was said to be 40% contained. Fire fighters and equipment from CalFire San Diego and the City of San Diego Fire Department responded with a Strike Team to assist Imperial County fire departments that responded.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says firefighters responded to two incidents in separate parts of Yuma. According to YFD, a home was seen with smoke at about 1:45 p.m. on Mesa Avenue, which firefighters quickly responded to. The fire was burning in the backyard and smoked...
According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 9:53 p.m., near Highway 62. Furthermore, the investigators said a white Volkswagen sedan collided head-on with a white tow-truck for unknown reasons. Eventually, first responders declared Jaime Renteria of Calipatria dead at the scene. No further details regarding the crash...
A raging brush fire is threatening the town of Seeley. The fire was initially reported at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and fire fighters were on scene until about 10:30 a.m. Imperial County Fire Department was recalled to the scene at about 1:00 p.m. when the fire rekindled. The fire originated in heavy brush and then swept into the river bottom, crossed the river and continued to move eastward threatening the town of Seeley. A third-alarm was issued shortly after 1:00 p.m. and then a fourth alarm was sent out about 5:00 p.m. Evan Hewes Highway was closed from Jessop Road to the river and several other roads were closed later. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office initiated reverse 9 1 1 calls to the Seeley area as well as activating the Imperial County Broadcast Emergency Alert System to advise Seeley residents to be prepared to evacuate if the fire continued to advance on the townsite.
YUMA, CA (July 1, 2022) – Three victims were injured Sunday evening, after a driver ran a red light on Avenue B, and caused a collision. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m., near the intersection of South Avenue B and West 32nd Street. Per reports, a man driving a...
El Centro Police had to contend with a loose goose. On Tuesday afternoon, concerned citizen notified police that there was a goose in traffic near Bucklin Park. An officer was able to escort the loose goose back to the pond in the park after determining that the fowl was apparently healthy. About 15 minutes later the goose once again strayed from the park and was left to roam free.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
(Independence Day weekend)....It is a 3-day holiday weekend for most people. It officially starts at 6:00 pm Friday. That is when the California Highway Patrol goes into their Maximum Enforcement Period. That is the CHP Holiday patrol period. They scedule as many officers as possibly to patrol the local roadways in an attempt to keep motorist safe. The MEP lasts until 11:59 Monday night. Most businesses and government establishment are closed Monday. The Imperial Irrigation District offices will be closed, but they will respond to power outages and other emergencies. The IID Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, as scheduled. Most all County offices, depoartments and agencies will be closed Monday. Emergency responce, such as the Sheriff's Office and Fire Department, will be open during the holiday. The County Board of Supervisors will not meet on Tuesday.
SEELEY — Although a brush fire that forced the evacuation of the residents on the west side of Seeley was still burning in early-morning hours of Thursday, June 30, those residents were cleared to return to their homes. A post by the Imperial County Fire Department around 3 a.m....
(No 4th of July Fireworks in Imperial County)...To see Independence Day Fireworks, you will have to travel out of the county. That is on Independence Day. There will be fireworks Friday night in Calexico. They will be part of the Gran Plaza event. The Art/Walk is an annual event in Calexico. The Frieworks are scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm. There will be things to do. Splash pads will be open in El Centro, Imperial and Brawley. El Centro, Monday will host a Pool Party at the Aquatic Center on Park Avenue. The Party starts at 5:00 pm Monday. Admission is free. Keep in mind, The Cities of Brawley and El Centro will be strongly enforcing ordinances prohibiting illegal and dangerous fireworks within their city limits. Brawley Police and El Centro Police and fire personnel will be patrolling their communities to ensure illegal and dangerous fireworks are not used. Fines in both communities could be up to $1,000.
( Vehicle collides with center divider)....It was reported Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol says the incident occured on Highway 111, near Wildcat Road. The CHP says when they received the call, the driver was still in the vehicle. Brawley Police also responded to the call. It is not known if the driver was injured. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
(City of El Centro wants residents to be safe this holiday)...They are reminding everyone of the amended Fireworks ordinance. The ordinance was amended recently to enforce and prevent the use of illegal and dangerous fireworks withing city limits. They also want residnts to know El Centro Fire and Police Departments will deploy additional personnell during the 4th of July holiday to help educate and enforce the amended ordinance. El Centro is not the only community that prohibits the use of illegal and dangerous fireworks. The County also has a similar ordinance. Only Safe and Sane Fireworks can be used to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. Go to #weareelcentro on Facebook, twitter, youtube or instagram for more information.
San Luis Obispo police are investigating two separate stabbing incidents which occurred on June 19th in downtown San Luis. Just before closing time, a man was stabbed several times in the upper torso in the library bar on Higuera street. That was at 1:51 in the morning. The second stabbing...
(Woman Arrested in Meth seizure)....It happened at the Calexico Port. A 34 year old woman with a valid border crossing card drove up to the port. The Customs and Border Protection Officers referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. CBP officers used a k-9 to search the vehicle. The search resulted in the discovery of 99 packages, containg over 122 pounds of methamphetamine. The packages were found in the vehicle's gas tank. The meth had an estimated street value of over $219,600.. The woman, the vehicle and the meth were turned over to the ICE Homeland security investigations.
(Three day weekend coming up)....The 4th of July weekend is one of the biggest holidays of the year. This year, there will be no public fireworks displays in Imperial County on the Fourth. There will be a fireworks display, but it will not be on the 4th of July. The fireworks display will be Friday night in Calexico.. It will be part of the annual Gran Plaza Outlet's Art/Walk event It runs from 7 pm to 11 pm July first, with art, vendors and a lot of entertainment. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 pm. Because of lingering Pandemic issues, there will be no Freedom Fest and no Fireworks in Calipatriz this year.
Pickup days for some City of Yuma solid waste and curbside recycling customers will permanently change beginning July 25. From that date forward, homes between Avenue A and Avenue B and from 16th Street southward to 40th Street will begin having their trash collected on Tuesdays and their recycling picked up on Fridays.
(County Public Health tests Mosquito Pools)...They were tested in the Winterhaven area. The Health Department says the tests came back positive for St.Louis Encephalitis. The Mosquito pools are located near the Sheriff's Substation in Winterhaven. The results were received Thursday. County Health Officer Dr. Stephen MNunday said this is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an increased risk for mosquito borne disease, which poses a serious public health threat in the communities. Residents are strongly encouraged to check around properties and yards for mosquito breeding sources. The Public Health Department's Vector Control Program has about 36 mosquito traps placed in strategic areas throughout the county, mostly within city limits. The traps are checked several times a week.
(Local COVID 19 numbers updated)...The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers released Thursday morning, there were 741 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down from the 786 cases reported on Tuesday. New Cases per day per 100,000 population is now at 37.80, with a positivity rate of 25.8%. The number of deaths attributed to the virus remain at 941.
(Family event in Brawley)...It is being held Saturday night. It is Brawley's Dive-in movie night. It is being held at the Lion's Center swimming pool on A Street in Brawley. Doors open at 7:00 pm. The Movie, Lucas, begins at 8:00 pm. There will be food and refreshments while supplies last. The event is free to the entire family. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
