ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Tropical low set to send showers to the RGV

By Bryan Hale
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, isolated showers and storms are offshore over open water east of South Padre Island and gradually heading toward the coastal areas. What was supposed to be a slam dunk for the valley is turning into a nail-biter as...

www.valleycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Very hot 4th of July weekend ahead for the Valley

HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) – After the tropical low moved on shore, high pressure is returning to the Gulf of Mexico, bringing dry, clear, and very hot conditions to the Valley just in time for the 4th of July weekend. Temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley will return to the high...
ENVIRONMENT
ValleyCentral

‘Remodeled’ campsites open at Bentsen-RGV State Park

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Newly “remodeled” campsites are now open for reservation at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park. The Texas Parks and Wildlife department at Bentsen-RGV State Park is proudly welcoming visitors to their campsite this summer. According to a social media post, staff at the park have made efforts to enhance the camping […]
MISSION, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Garza: Wear a mask if traveling this holiday weekend

WESLACO, Texas – With the 4th of July holiday weekend coming up, Cameron County Commissioner David A. Garza has urged Rio Grande Valley residents to wear masks, especially if traveling. Garza spoke about a recent increase rise in Covid-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley while attending a Lower...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Port Mansfield, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
KWTX

Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

Parts of Central Texas saw some nice rain Monday evening, but overall rain chances will gradually decrease as we head through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be rain-free for the middle of the workweek, other than a few isolated showers. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Edinburg-Harlingen connector to close Tuesday night

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg to Harlingen direct connector will be closed due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project. Traffic will be temporarily shifted into the left lane of the new Edinburg to McAllen connector. Both the closure and traffic shift are scheduled for Tuesday night until Wednesday. The traffic shift is expected to be […]
EDINBURG, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water#Tropical Depression#Rgv#The Rio Grande Valley
momcollective.com

RGV Guide to Family Fun – July 2022

Summer fun is here to stay! Check out what’s happening from Mission to Edinburg and all the way to South Padre Island in July 2022! Scroll through our events guide below, or submit your own event to our community calendar!
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Pharr interchange to close next week

Those driving from Edinburg to Harlingen will see a change after the 4th of July holiday. The bridge for that route will close on Tuesday, July 5 during the overnight hours, the Texas Department of Transportation said. Those wanting to go to Harlingen will now use a designated lane on...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County Beach Patrol shares photos of turtle nesting

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Beach Patrol assisted in a sea turtle nesting, the agency shared photos and video of the nesting. On Wednesday, Cameron County Beach Patrol assisted Sea Turtle Incorporated in a sea turtle nesting. The agency shared a video of the turtle at the nest. Just as quickly as […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
valleybusinessreport.com

Rusteberg Dedicated Life & Work To Brownsville

Fred W. Rusteberg was known as a gentleman, a soft-spoken and persistent advocate for his banking company and community. Rusteberg could also bring it, when need be, a steely resolve emerging when he saw an injustice or inequity that required a challenge. One of those times occurred about 20 years ago when the chancellor of the University of Texas System visited Brownsville. It was to be a festive occasion in celebrating the dedication of new education and business buildings on the campus of UT-Brownsville.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Mural Painted by Port Isabel Students

#1 Vitamin You Need After 50 For Dark Spots Dr. Kellyann: "Weight Loss After 60 Comes Down to This Daily Habit" These Women's Arch Support Flat Sandals Are Taking Boardman by Storm- Now 70% Off!. Sursell. New Interactive Toy Drives Cats Crazy. FlappyFish Friend. The Most Successful Attorneys in Boardman....
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV in need of volunteers, donations

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An anonymous donor to the Food Bank RGV will match up to $10,000 in donations, according to the Food Bank RGV. Regularly at any time of the year, $1 equals five meals. Thanks to the donor, $1 now equals 10 meals, according to Rosie Martinez, media contact for Food Bank RGV. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘First Friday’ celebration returns to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced on Friday that the “First Friday” celebration at the Market Square will be making a return. The event will be held the first Friday of every month, starting in July, according to a news release from the City of Brownsville. Family-friendly activities will take place from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Freedom Fest implements biking

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will host its second annual Freedom Fest Social Bike Ride Saturday. The biking event is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday at Lon C. Hill Park. A group photo will be taken at the end of the ride at Iwo Jima Monument. The public is encouraged to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned.
ALAMO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy