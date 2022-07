NATIONWIDE— Hy-Vee voluntarily withdrew all varieties and sizes of its Hy-Vee potato salad and mealtime potato salad. The company said the withdrawal is due to “a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on.” Final test results will not be available for 7 - 10 days. However, Hy-Vee said it opted to withdraw products today due to the upcoming holiday weekend.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO