TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is issuing another warning about aggressive animals following a recent incident in Teller County. According to the wildlife agency, someone was hiking with their dog off-leash on Thursday when there was a “confrontation” between a cow moose and its calf. This happened along Crags Trail about three miles south of Divide.

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO