Naperville School District 203 announced this week it would be reviewing its policy regarding coaches participating or leading team prayers before or after athletic events. The discussion comes following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that said a football coach in Washington had the right to pray on the field after games. The current District 203 policy, which was instituted in 2015, states that team prayers are permitted, but must be led by the students, not coaches or teachers. That policy was put into place after the district received a complaint about some football players and coaches praying before a game.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO