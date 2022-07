Rhinory, a winery that opened late last month north of San Antonio, is bringing together winos and rhinos in a Texas Hill Country setting. The Fredericksburg winery includes both a tasting room and a reserve for Blake, a Southern White Rhino who resides on the 55-acre property. Folks can sip Rhinory’s vino while watching the 4,000-pound animal mosey about the property. The rhino is visible both from the tasting room and a grove of large oak trees next to one of his feed stations and a watering hole.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO