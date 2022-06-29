ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Krystle Matthews wins Democratic US Senate nomination in S.C.

By The Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Rep. Krystle Matthews has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Matthews was the...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 17

john talley
2d ago

what a waste...good luck you won't win..someone needs to look in on your campaign finances

Reply(2)
6
Diana Trager
2d ago

Good lord, do dems have no shame? She flat out said I dont care where you get the $ just do it. Smh

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Sen Tim Scott#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Columbia#Black Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy