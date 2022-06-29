After surviving 2016 crash, Denver cyclist killed at 6th and Fox

DENVER ( KDVR ) — At Sixth Avenue and Fox Street in Denver, balloons, candles and hand-written notes now mark the site of a deadly crash.

Javin Odegard, 32, was biking through the area late Friday night when police say a driver hit him. Odegard was taken to Denver Health, where he later died.

“He lost his life doing what he does best, which is riding bikes,” his sister Lavita Garcia said.

Denver Police say the driver remained on scene, but the investigation into what happened continues. At this point, no charges have been filled.

“It’s very hard, very frustrating, overwhelming, exhausting,” Garcia said. “My heart is broken, we’re all broken. Not knowing what’s going on is the hard part.”

Odegard spoke with FOX31 back in 2016 after reportedly being hit by a driver while biking near 12th Avenue and Knox Court.

His family said the incident never swayed him from continuing to bike around Denver.

“Share the road, share the road with everybody, and just be careful,” Garcia said. “People on bikes matter as well, they’re human beings as well, so just share the road and be careful.”

An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral costs.

The family is also hosting a benefit at the River Bar and Gallery on June 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

