ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

After surviving 2016 crash, Denver cyclist killed at 6th and Fox

By Evan Kruegel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9pch_0gP72jUo00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — At Sixth Avenue and Fox Street in Denver, balloons, candles and hand-written notes now mark the site of a deadly crash.

Javin Odegard, 32, was biking through the area late Friday night when police say a driver hit him. Odegard was taken to Denver Health, where he later died.

“He lost his life doing what he does best, which is riding bikes,” his sister Lavita Garcia said.

Denver Police say the driver remained on scene, but the investigation into what happened continues. At this point, no charges have been filled.

“It’s very hard, very frustrating, overwhelming, exhausting,” Garcia said. “My heart is broken, we’re all broken. Not knowing what’s going on is the hard part.”

Denver council passes ‘pay as you throw’ garbage law

Odegard spoke with FOX31 back in 2016 after reportedly being hit by a driver while biking near 12th Avenue and Knox Court.

His family said the incident never swayed him from continuing to bike around Denver.

“Share the road, share the road with everybody, and just be careful,” Garcia said. “People on bikes matter as well, they’re human beings as well, so just share the road and be careful.”

An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral costs.

The family is also hosting a benefit at the River Bar and Gallery on June 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 12

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Garcia, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies in northeast Denver crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Denver on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Quebec Street and Northfield Boulevard, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department. The driver of the other vehicle was cooperating with...
DENVER, CO
wkml.com

Brainless Boneheads: The Easiest Arrest Ever

Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your 4th of July weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. 1....
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biking#Denver Police#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Fox Street#Denver Health#Knox Court#Nexstar Media Inc
9NEWS

Police investigate shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) is investigating a shooting in the 11100 block of Josephine Way that happened Friday morning. That's near York Street and East 112th Avenue in Northglenn. At about 4:35 a.m. police were alerted to a report of shots fired into a home,...
NORTHGLENN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Gun violence hot spots make up small area of Denver

Sounding at times like a statistician, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said nearly half of all shootings in Denver and a quarter of the city's murders in 2020 and 2021 took place in just five geographical areas: "hotspots" that only make up 1.56% of Denver's land mass."Crime," said Pazen, "often disproportionally affects a small geographical area."In a recent interview with CBS4, Pazen laid out how his department is addressing gun violence hotspots- also known as crime clusters- and how hotspots have now shifted to other areas of the city."People are dying in our streets," said Pazen, "And it's not okay."With...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police searching for 23-year-old man's killer

DENVER — Police need the community's help in tracking down who shot and killed a 23-year-old man last month. The shooting that killed Daniel Diaz-Rojas happened around 8:50 p.m. June 23, Denver Police (DPD) said. Diaz-Rojas was a passenger in a car that was headed north on Federal Boulevard. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West 5th Avenue.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Shots fired into home in Northglenn

An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a home in Northglenn early Friday morning. Officers were sent to the home in the 11100 block of Josephine Way after reports of a shooting at 4:35 a.m. No one was injured in the shooting, according to the Northglenn Police Department.
NORTHGLENN, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy