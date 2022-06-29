ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

Heidi Ganahl wins Republican primary for governor of Colorado

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCJsd_0gP72dCS00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — As voters have submitted their final ballots in the 2022 primary race, one of the biggest races in Colorado is the Republican primary for governor. The winner of the GOP race is Heidi Ganahl.

Full Election Results: See all primary races

Ganahl serves on the CU Board of Regents. According to Ganahl’s website , she is a defender of the second amendment, is pro-life, and is the founder of a business called Camp Bow Wow.

She defeated Greg Lopez, the former mayor and city manager of Parker.

Colorado voters becoming slightly more Republican this year

Ganahl issued the following statement about her win:

“For a second time now, I have defeated Jared Polis and the far-left. I beat them a few years ago in my race for University of Colorado Regent, and I did it again today when they tried to steal our Republican Primary. Their dirty trick backfired. Our team and our supporters are energized and ready to fight for our Colorado Way of Life. Let’s tell Jared Polis this is an election, not an auction.”

“Thank you to those of you who voted for me. For those who did not, I will work hard to earn your support. To my opponent, Greg Lopez, thank you for standing up for our state. Your passion for Colorado and dedication to restoring freedom is admirable. I look forward to working with you and your supporters.”

The Republican Governors Association released a statement on Ganahl’s primary victory.

“The RGA is excited to congratulate Heidi Ganahl on her primary victory in Colorado. Heidi’s determination to overcome extraordinary adversity has led her to become a successful businesswoman, passionate elected official, and dedicated mother. Under Jared Polis’ and Joe Biden’s disastrous tenure, Colorado is facing record-breaking inflation that’s outpacing wage gains and slowing the economy across the state. Heidi’s experience is exactly what Colorado needs to turn things around, and the RGA looks forward to her serving as the state’s first woman Governor once she’s elected this fall.”

RGA Co-Chairs Governors Doug Ducey and Pete Ricketts

The results of Tuesday’s primary decided who will run against Democratic incumbent Jared Polis on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

Related
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Republican Primary#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Gop#The Cu Board Of Regents#Rga
westernslopenow.com

Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Dispensaries Prepare for 7/10

Has it been almost three months since 4/20? Time to get out the dab rig. The exact origin of the 7/10 celebration is murky, but it's widely agreed that the inspiration was a date whose numbers look like the word "oil" when turned upside down. While July 10 is a relatively new day of festivities for the cannabis community, 7/10 has evolved quickly as extraction technology progresses. But not all of that evolution has been appreciated.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners wants Cameo shooting complex policy reviewed

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s commissioners signed off on a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) asking state policy over high-capacity magazines be reviewed. The controversy started when a Colorado non-profit, Colorado Ceasefire, pushed back against a June competition at the Cameo Shooting Complex. The group...
MESA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Lauren Boebert wins Republican primary for US House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado 2022 GOP primary race for U.S. House from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District was between a sitting representative and a senator. The winner was Lauren Boebert. Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo. Boebert currently holds the congressional […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Do this to get your Colorado Cashback check by September

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday, June 30, 2022 is the deadline to file your Colorado state taxes to receive your expedited Colorado Cashback check – you can also apply for the Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit with the same deadline in place. A new law signed by Governor Jared Polis...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: It’s not surprising that Colorado GOP officials voted against gun reform

Is it really surprising that only Democratic Party elected representatives from Colorado voted in favor of bipartisan gun control legislation?. At this point, especially in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, it would seem it has become utterly impossible for Republican Party representatives to do anything not purely motivated by self-interest and power.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy