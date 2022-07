If Aruba and the southern Caribbean islands are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to what could become Tropical Storm Bonnie, whose landfall will likely occur somewhere on both of the northernmost peninsulas of Venezuela as soon as during this evening, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 into tomorrow before moving west towards the open waters of the Caribbean Sea towards Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO