June 28, 2022

Found a small long-haired black cat with white paws and chin near Arbor Heights Elementary. It appeared extremely malnourished and was limping so I brought it home to feed it. It is very friendly and acts like a pet but has no collar. Call or text 206-697-4080. I don’t have a very good place for it to stay so I will probably take it to the animal shelter when I have a chance.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO