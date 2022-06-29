ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

June 28, 2022

olyarts.org
 2 days ago

olyarts.org

olyarts.org

REVIEW: Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Harlequin Productions

The rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, with text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, started as a performance in drag clubs and became an international phenomenon. It's now playing at the State Theater of Olympia’s Harlequin Productions, starring Adam Rennie as Hedwig and Mandy Rose Nichøls as Hedwig’s husband and assistant, Yitzhak.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Babies 4 Abortion!

If having babies is so fucking important, why aren't we listening to them? They are probably the chillest contingent ever. Like, all they wanna do is suck boobs, poop, and cry. As recent womb residents, of course they don't give a shit about what a person does with their body. Get fuckin' real.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Head to the 65th Annual Capital Lakefair for Five Days of Family Fun in the Sun

Our days are finally getting warmer and as we head into July, we can’t help but look forward to all the fun events that are finally happening again! The 65th annual Capital Lakefair will take place July 13-17, 2022 at Heritage Park and you won’t want to miss a single moment of family fun they have planned for each jam-packed day.
OLYMPIA, WA
curiocity.com

10 of the best concerts coming to Seattle this July

Ready to start summer with some rocking tunes? There are tons of concerts happening in Seattle this month. From rap to indie rock and more, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 of the best concerts coming to Seattle this July. Producer and DJ Vegyn is treating Seattle to...
SEATTLE, WA
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND CAT: Black and white – June 28, 2022 6:13 pm

Found a small long-haired black cat with white paws and chin near Arbor Heights Elementary. It appeared extremely malnourished and was limping so I brought it home to feed it. It is very friendly and acts like a pet but has no collar. Call or text 206-697-4080. I don’t have a very good place for it to stay so I will probably take it to the animal shelter when I have a chance.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: BBQ, a Drink Launch, and a Farm Stand

Nashi Orchards, located on Vashon Island, has just launched a line of non-alcoholic beverages. The family-friendly tasting room is open on weekends from 12-5 p.m. Learn more here. BBQ Festival. It just doesn’t feel like July without a mouthwatering, outdoor barbecue. Come enjoy traditional barbecue at the South Sound BBQ...
ROCHESTER, WA
thurstontalk.com

Let’s Have Lunch and More at The Olympia Farmers Market

Life is better with lunch. The Olympia Farmers Market’s line-up of world cuisine is an obvious reason to please your palate, but there’s more. Senior Services for South Sound has teamed up with the Olympia Farmers Market to provide special programming the third Thursday of each month on the center stage. Find a seat under the covered performance area from 10 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. and be entertained.
OLYMPIA, WA
John Cameron Mitchell
Stephen Trask
KIRO 7 Seattle

Son accused of decapitating his mother in Shoreline

It’s a disturbing murder case out of Shoreline’s Richmond Beach neighborhood — a son is accused of killing his 70-year-old mom and decapitating her at her home on Wednesday. Police arrested 29-year-old Collin Boldizsar after discovering the victim’s body during a welfare check at the home in...
SHORELINE, WA
Chronicle

Papa Bears West Now Open in Old Spiffy’s Restaurant Location

A new bear-themed restaurant in Lewis County has a diverse menu to satisfy a variety of customers, even those as picky as Goldilocks. Papa Bears West, a diner with an attached bar, is now open in the former location of Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery just off Exit 68 along Interstate 5 and U.S. Highway 12.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
425magazine.com

Ready, Set, Goat

Farmed animal sanctuaries across the nation are uniting once again for the third-annual Goat Games, hosted by Catskill Animal Sanctuary. Running from Aug. 12-15, the virtual event raises awareness and funds for farmed animals. Goat Games is a virtual event that challenges animal lovers to walk, run, bike, hike, or...
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight investigates: Where is missing Washington girl Oakley Carlson?

A community continues demanding answers in Grays Harbor County, Washington after the parents of a missing girl are locked up refusing to help bring her home. Plus, did social workers ignore phone calls warning that Oakley Carlson was being abused? Our investigation into the agency tasked with protecting children reveals a workplace culture of fear - as the foster mother who loved Oakley like her own holds onto hope.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Two Rescued From Columbia River

A man and a woman were rescued Monday night from the Columbia River after the inner tubes they were riding popped while they were in the water. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request for Fire Boat 24 from Columbia River Fire and Rescue at 10:20 p.m. The boat, an engine and a battalion chief were dispatched to River Mile 87 for two people in the river, according to an agency news release.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Futurity

Passive cooling really does ease scary indoor heat

Passive cooling strategies can reduce the load on air conditioning by as much as 80%, report researchers. In simulations using weather data from a 2021 severe heat wave, a combination of shading and natural ventilation kept apartment temperatures out of the danger zone during the entirety of the three-day event, even without air conditioning.
EUGENE, OR
KXRO.com

Cities of McCleary and Ocean Shores asking for public input

Community feedback is being sought on both ends of the county. In East County, the City of McCleary posted that they are in the process of creating a Wildcat Creek Aquifer Sustainability Plan, and are asking for public input. The intent of the 20-year plan is to ensure groundwater is...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
q13fox.com

Issues at the Green River encampment

One King County Councilmember is proposing a task force pilot project that is focused solely on the Green River encampment and its removal, in an effort to get those people into housing, mental health and drug and alcohol treatment. The camp is located in unincorporated King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Déjà vu: Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest soar on year anniversary of record-breaking heat wave

The summer swelter is underway in the Pacific Northwest amid a heat wave occurring on the anniversary of last year's record-breaking heat wave. According to FOX Weather, parts of Oregon and Washington set new records last year, with high temperatures well above 100 degrees on June 26 and 27. This week, temperatures are hot but not nearly as scorching as last summer.
SEATTLE, WA

