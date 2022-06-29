ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter IX

Nothing is more painful to the human mind than, after the feelings have been worked up by a quick succession of events, the dead calmness of inaction and certainty which follows and deprives the soul both of hope and fear. Justine died, she rested, and I was alive. The blood flowed...

