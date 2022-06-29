ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part II, SEC. III, Chapter II - Of the Extent of this Influence of Fortune

THE effect of this influence of fortune is, first, to diminish our sense of the merit or demerit of those actions which arose from the most laudable or blamable intentions, when they fail of producing their proposed effects: and, secondly, to increase our sense of the merit or demerit of actions,...

HackerNoon

An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations: Book IV, Chapter IV.

Merchants and manufacturers are not contented with the monopoly of the home market, but desire likewise the most extensive foreign sale for their goods. Their country has no jurisdiction in foreign nations, and therefore can seldom procure them any monopoly there. They are generally obliged, therefore, to content themselves with petitioning for certain encouragements to exportation.
HackerNoon

Second Treatise of Government: Chapter XI

Sect. 123. IF man in the state of nature be so free, as has been said; if he be absolute lord of his own person and possessions, equal to the greatest, and subject to no body, why will he part with his freedom? why will he give up this empire, and subject himself to the dominion and controul of any other power? To which it is obvious to answer, that though in the state of nature he hath such a right, yet the enjoyment of it is very uncertain, and constantly exposed to the invasion of others: for all being kings as much as he, every man his equal, and the greater part no strict observers of equity and justice, the enjoyment of the property he has in this state is very unsafe, very unsecure. This makes him willing to quit a condition, which, however free, is full of fears and continual dangers: and it is not without reason, that he seeks out, and is willing to join in society with others, who are already united, or have a mind to unite, for the mutual preservation of their lives, liberties and estates, which I call by the general name, property.
HackerNoon

State of the Vuenion - Vue Amsterdam 2022: Part II

Welcome! Happy to see you in the second part of my Vuejs Amsterdam Conference 2022 summary series, in which I share a summary of all the talks with you. You can read my JSWorld Conference 2022 Summary 2022 series (in four parts) here, where I summarized all the talks of the first day. You can also find the first Talk where Evan You talks about the State of Vue in 2022 here.
HackerNoon

Towards Democratic Vistas, Anchoring the Digital to the Physical World

“How people will interact with the world around them,” according to Gartner, is destined to change forever due to computing. That is to say, the developer has at their hand tools to ‘place’ internet-based digital content into the physical world and have it ‘persist’, to stay in the same location. In this new world, every lake or mountain anyone can see from their own door can potentially become an excitement in their imagination to borrow from Nobel Laureate in Literature WB Yeats. Great technological discoveries make their own conceptual room while also absorbing surrounding language and thought.
Adam Smith
Pompey
A Look at 10 BAYC-Like NFT Initiatives for 2022

The Yeti Yacht Club and Sapphire Studios, an MMO game development company, have formed a partnership. Treeverse raised $25 million in a round of investment led by IdeoCo Labs, Animoca Brands, and Skyvision Capital. Kibatsu Mecha is a collection of 2,222 unique characters that were hand-generated in their entirety. The one-of-a-kind "Kibatsu" is one of the "extremely odd" NFTs that can be combined in any way.
HackerNoon

The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Part 2

The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of [HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series](https://hackernoon.com/u/hackernoonbooks) The table of Links for this book can be found here: [https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/c0JFCCFv0RhEtbcChG12] (https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/c0JFCCFv0RhEtbcChG12*)
HackerNoon

Remembering and Honoring the Cybersecurity Pioneer John McAfee

HackerNoon has introduced many new great features, options, and improvements. One of them is ‘Notifications.’. It turns out that these notifications aren’t only supposed to keep you up-to-date with all things related to your new stories, but also to remind you about your old stories. That’s how I got this nostalgia notification.
