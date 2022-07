Rory MacDonald took on Sadibou Sy in the co-main welterweight contest of the night this past Friday at PFL 6. Macdonald goes for a jab and misses. Takedown attempt by Macdonald here. Sy doing a good job keeping his balance and staying up. Sy is controlling the right wrist of Macdonald who’s still trying to get him down against the cage. High kick attempt by Sy. Macdonald goes for another takedown. Macdonald goes down trying to get underneath Sy’s hips. There seems to be a significant cut on the right cheek of Macdonald. Reverse position by Sy. Low knee to the groin by Macdonald and the referee separates them. Sy connects with a left. Both circling in the middle. Inside leg kicks from Sy. Macdonald goes in to grapple on the feet. Sy lands a jab. Sy with another stiff jab. Body kick by Macdonald. Counter right by Sy as Macdonald goes for the clinch. High kick miss by Macdonald before the bell.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO